As Told To Kaye Lafond
Administrator Andrew Wheeler spoke with Report for America reporter Kaye LaFond last week ahead of his Traverse City visit. Here’s what he had to say:
On Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s target for a 2050 transition to zero emissions:
Michigan is not the first state to do this. I look at these as aspirational goals more, because not just the policies and regulations, but the technology isn’t there yet to allow that to occur. If it does anything, it encourages more people to look at technologies and be more innovative in things that they can come up with to try to get to that. But the technology is just not there to be carbon neutral by 2050, as of today.
On fossil fuel infrastructure like Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline:
As far as what we are doing on climate change, we have done four regulations at EPA to address greenhouse gases. (ACE; CAFE; methane-VOC; and proposed regulation on airline industry). But we have limited authority here. We have some authority under the Clean Air Act, but we do have limited authority and we are using the authorities that we have to address climate change.
I don’t believe the EPA should pick winners or losers as far as what energy sources we use. I think that we should have standards that apply to each one independently. We should set the standards for each different energy source and we should apply those, and we should apply them evenly. The previous administration, they decided that they did not like fossil fuels, and they did everything they could to regulate them out.
On Wheeler’s background (reader-submitted) as a coal-industry lobbyist and potential conflicts-of-interest:
They were one of my clients. I had a couple dozen clients.
I had a two-year recusal from a number of issues that I’d worked on and I followed my recusal. I couldn’t work with my former clients and I still have a permanent recusal on the Pebble Mine (a proposed copper, gold and molybdenum mine in Bristol Bay, Alaska). And I had a recusal on dealing with quite a few issues, but that was a two-year recusal.
On PFAS contamination in Michigan and nationally:
Michigan certainly has a few issues with PFAS and they have been aggressive on the testing. We provide technical assistance to them on a regular basis. But on the overall national plan for this, we issued our PFAS action plan a year and a half ago that had both short-term and long-term goals.
We are now collecting information on the toxic release inventory for any PFAS releases. We are setting toxicity standards for the major PFAS chemcials. You have to remember there are over 500 different ones. We’re also doing a lot of research here. Since there’s over 500 different PFAS chemicals in the PFAS family, you can’t use the same techniques, the same scientific techniques to detect it. You have to use different tests to detect different PFAS family member chemicals. And you can’t use the same cleanup technology for all of them, either. So we are, our research office, our office of research and development, has spent a lot of time over the last few years looking at the testing protocols as well as the cleanup protocols. We put together basically a (TIGER) team that worked for the last six months to identify all of the scientific gaps in the knowledge on this. And we’ve put out additional funding for research.
On recent changes to the Environmental Policy Act:
I just want to clarify that it’s not an EPA regulation because to be honest I’ve had a number of questions from reporters who assumed it was an EPA regulation because it says National Environmental Protection Act. The NEPA regs that our administration put forward this year was to clarify that decisions have to be made within two years. And I believe, I firmly believe, that all environmental issues can be considered within a two-year period.
Some of these permits were taking 10-plus years to get through the process, and it was being used by groups around the country just to delay projects that they didn’t like. The two-year time frame does not mean that after two years a project will be approved; it means after two years a decision will be made. One thing that we did do in the new NEPA regs that I think was very important particularly for environmental justice communities, is we put in place a mechanism earlier in the process for community input. So we did factor that into the new regulations for more community input into the process.
There are some groups, national groups in particular, who misuse some of the environmental laws such as NEPA just to try to oppose projects that they don’t like. That does not mean local groups. We want to hear from the local groups and again, that’s why we put that into the NEPA regs.
On relationships with tribal governments:
I signed a new tribal MOU last year. The EPA actually was the first agency — and we signed it 40-some years ago, I believe — the first MOU with the national tribal council. We have a very good working relationship with the tribes on the national basis, as well as a local basis. And I meet with tribal leaders in different states that I visit all the time. So we definitely work very strongly with the tribes and the EPA has a rich history — again we were the first federal agency to sign an MOU with the tribal council to work together on projects. I meet with them, with the tribal council, at least once a year. We did it virtually this year.
On his biggest environmental priority (it’s not climate change):
Water is the most important issue. Because water is broader than what you just mentioned. I said worldwide, because I also look at the fact that over a million — 1 to 2 million people die a year from lack of potable drinking water. And a thousand children die every single day from lack of drinking water, and that’s as in access to drinking water. That is a technology and a funding issue, and I think that is the biggest environmental crisis facing the planet today. I think absolutely climate change has an impact on water, I’ve never said it doesn’t. I believe climate change is real and I believe that man has an impact on the climate. I’ve questioned some of the modeling and the modeling results.
We’ve been measuring the six criteria air pollutants since 1970 and those are down 77 percent. We are also moving forward on the drinking water side to make sure there are no more Flint, Michigans. And we will be finalizing our lead and copper rule, I was hoping later this month, but it looks like it’s going to be the beginning of October.
— This interview has been edited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.