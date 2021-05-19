TRAVERSE CITY — One of Traverse City’s leaders will step down from office two years early.
Commissioner Roger Putman will resign on Nov. 8, according to a release from the city. He cited ongoing and mounting health issues in a letter to city Clerk Benjamin Marentette. Putman wrote he plans to keep serving until then as circumstances allow.
“While I regret having to make this decision, I feel it is necessary and important to ensure Traverse City electors have appropriate notice to consider qualified candidates for the remaining two-year term and allow me, with the support of my family and friends, to tackle the related health issues that have led to this most difficult decision,” Putman wrote.
He said he would let this letter and the city announcement speak for themselves and declined further comment.
The city commission appointed Putman in October 2018 to fill a seat former Commissioner Brian Haas left when he resigned mid-term. Voters picked him for a full term in 2019 in a six-way race for three seats.
During his time as an elected official, Putman served on the planning commission and the Traverse City Housing Commission, as previously reported.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said he hates to see Putman have to step away but that it’s important for the commissioner to do what’s best for himself and his family.
“Roger’s been a very thoughtful and mindful commissioner,” Carruthers said. “He listens, he comes to the table with his doing his homework and he cares about the city, he cares about the issues, he cares about the people that live here. So I think he’s been a really good asset to the city and a very level-headed person who listens and then makes his remarks.”
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette also offered his praise. The clerk has been involved in efforts to promote civility in politics, including a 2019 panel discussion and week-long civility challenge.
Putman embodies these ideas in presenting his positions respectfully and being open to others, Marentette said.
“He’s really the epitome of what I call conscientiousness, he really is a person whose heart is in the right place,” Marentette said.
Voters will again choose who gets the spot on the commission, as the filing deadline for candidates is 4 p.m. July 20, Marentette said in a release. Write-in candidates have until the same time on Oct. 22.
Along with valuing Putman’s perspective as a longtime city resident, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she also appreciates his choice of timing so voters will choose his replacement, and not commissioners through an appointment.
“While it’s not an imperfect process, I think always with elected representatives you want them to be elected whenever possible,” she said.
Whoever is on the Nov. 2 ballot will compete for a total of four seats — five including the mayor’s spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.