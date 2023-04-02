ST. LOUIS — For 43 months between March 2019 and November 2022, Leo Carmona worked as an exercise aide for elderly men whose health was deteriorating.
The job required Carmona to work five to six hours a day, seven days a week, except for Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter, the position paid $54 a month and he says it was among the best experiences of his life.
“A lot of these guys were just wasting away in their beds because of their mobility issues,” Carmona, 40, said. “I knew it was going to be heavy on the responsibilities and light on the supervision because we were trusted to act with a certain degree of autonomy.”
“What I didn’t expect,” Caromona added, “was how it allowed me to see, even though I’m paying for something very serious, my life can still have a purpose in here.”
Carmona is incarcerated at Central Michigan Correctional Facility, a low-security prison in Gratiot County.
He has served about 18 years of a 25- to 50-year sentence for a 2005 second-degree murder conviction, and said, during a phone interview, he would have helped elderly prisoners for no pay at all.
“A lot of them were strangers who I formed really tight bonds with,” Carmona said. “I genuinely loved every moment.”
Carmona was transferred to Central Michigan Correctional Facility just before Thanksgiving last year and, before that, spent several years in Coldwater’s Lakeland Correctional Facility, one of the only prisons in Michigan that has a dedicated geriatric unit.
About 700 of Lakeland’s 1,400 prisoners are elderly or have chronic-care needs, Michigan Department of Corrections statistics show. Nationwide, an ACLU study showed in 1981 there were about 9,000 people 55 or older who were incarcerated; by 2012, that figure had grown to nearly 250,000 and, by 2030, is expected to surpass 400,000.
MDOC spokesperson Chris Gautz said that increase in Michigan, which has the oldest average prisoner population in the nation, is not because more people are incarcerated, but rather because of sentencing laws passed in the 1990s.
Records show Michigan is one of only six states in the U.S. with no “good-time” policy, which allots earned time credits for good behavior. The other states are Minnesota, Montana, Missouri, Pennsylvania and South Dakota.
A statewide advocate group, Michigan Justice Advocacy, is circulating an online petition as part of a “Good Time Makes Good Sense” initiative which, so far, has logged about 19,000 signatures.
The group aggregates data calling attention to the social cost of long prison sentences, but also the increasing burden on taxpayers — MDOC’s budget in 2020-2021 was $2.2 billion, records show.
Earlier this month, state lawmakers introduced legislation that would abolish life-without-parole sentences in Michigan for those under age 19.
“It’s the difference between life behind bars and the opportunity for redemption, grace and mercy,” said Rep. Amos O’Neal, D-Saginaw, a sponsor of one of the bills. “The state should provide the necessary help, resources, and training for these young people to re-enter society. We must move from a punitive-focused corrections system to one centered around restorative justice.”
Carmona was 21 when he was convicted, and said he’d had no experience caring for elderly people when he was first incarcerated.
It was in Lakeland where Carmona was trained to work as an aide. When he started the job, there were 18 prisoners who participated; that had grown to 66 before he left, he said.
Carmona said his transfer last year to a lower security facility was as a result of being misconduct-free for 13 years, yet he said he misses the job.
A 2009 federal law prohibits prisoners in different facilities from communicating with each other and, Carmona said, since he was transferred, he’s had no contact with any of the men he cared for there.
Lakeland Warden Bryan Morrison confirmed the program is ongoing, and that elderly and often disabled and chronically ill prisoners benefit from the relationships — as do their younger caretakers.
“People still need empathy, whether it be a clean living area, an activity, conversation or health care,” Morrison said, adding his philosophy has been to “push hope” for those elderly prisoners serving long or life sentences.
Carmona agreed hope was crucial, yet sometimes challenging to provide.
“We had one individual set to go home in three days after serving 40 years,” Carmona recalled. “By sheer coincidence, I was sitting next to him when an administrative official came out and had to notify him that his wife had just died.”
The man was married when he was sentenced. His wife had stayed with him during four decades of incarceration, then died just before he was set to be released. She would not be there to see him freed and pick him up on his release date.
“Prison wisdom,” as Carmona calls unspoken behavioral norms among incarcerated men, does not lend itself to open displays of grief.
Yet Carmona said he wept with that man. And he acknowledged sharing fraught moments with other prisoners, too.
“It was precisely those challenges that were profoundly rewarding,” Carmona said.
