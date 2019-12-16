Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.