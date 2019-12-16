BELLAIRE — The case surrounding suspended Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Terry Starr is getting “curiouser and curiouser.”
At least that is how Judge Thomas Power sees it.
Proceedings continued Monday at the 13th Circuit Court as Power ruled to throw out a letter Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter claimed showed Starr’s pattern of sending anonymous letters.
Starr stands charged with two felonies — one count of false report of a felony, one count of intentional false report of child abuse — and one misdemeanor count of falsely and maliciously accusing another of a crime. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and he also rejected a plea bargain.
Michigan State Police investigators claim Starr, in January 2018 when he was the principal at Cherryland Middle School in Elk Rapids, sent a batch of anonymous letters to several Elk Rapids Public Schools officials, including himself, accusing Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of actions that would constitute felony criminal sexual assault against a now-graduated student in 2013.
The Sept. 28, 2017 letter in question — which is wholly separate from the batch of anonymous letters — was addressed from then-Elk Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Prissel to a former ERPS employee. Prissel attempted to send an email to the employee regarding that employee’s sudden resignation, but the email address was deactivated after the employee left the district.
Statements in open court Monday showed Prissel asked Starr to get the letter to the employee and that an IT professional with the district could not find an alternate email for the former employee. Starr, instead, copy and pasted Prissel’s original message into a document, printed it out and then asked an assistant at Cherryland Middle School to send it to the former employee through the United States Postal Service. Rossiter said it was “important to note” that Prissel’s name and email signature block were not part of the letter, arguing that omission showed “some level of anonymity.”
Donald Passenger, Starr’s attorney, said Starr made it clear the letter was from the superintendent and there was no intent to deceive in the letter nor to provide accusatory information — only to deliver Prissel’s original message word for word.
Power — although he said it might have been unwise for Starr to copy and paste or retype the letter — agreed with Passenger’s defense and ruled the letter could not be submitted as evidence.
“It was not a malicious act,” Power said. “It doesn’t show anything in terms of some practice of undermining a fellow employee by sending out anonymous letters. He was sending out a letter at the instruction of the superintendent.”
Passenger was pleased with the outcome, but he said they were disappointed that they had to “go to these lengths to obtain this result.”
“We think it’s the just and proper result,” Passenger said.
The case is set for a jury trial Jan 7-9, which is a day earlier than what was previously agreed to in November.
Scheduling the proceedings a day early caused some issues for the defense in coordinating with its handwriting expert, who has a prior engagement in Chicago on Jan. 7-8. Passenger said it is likely the defense’s expert will not be on hand to see the testimony of the state’s handwriting expert but will testify Jan. 9.
Passenger asked the trial be moved back to its original date, but Power declined and said he would not rework the entire criminal system and “ruin everybody else’s schedule for your problem.” The only other option was to adjourn the trial and move it back several months.
“The judge told us those are the trial dates and to deal with it,” Passenger said. “Mr. Starr is off work without pay as a result of these allegations being levied against him, and it would be unfair to him to delay this further.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.