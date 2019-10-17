TRAVERSE CITY — Pure Michigan’s evocative ads beckoning discovery of Mitten State experiences may soon be vanquished to history.
Its unexpected defunding will hit the tourism economy throughout the area.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s line-item veto of the entire $37.5 million Pure Michigan funding in the 2020 state budget axes the acclaimed campaign, unless legislators come to its defense. Travel Michigan, the official state tourism agency and part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, introduced the campaign in 2006. According to the agency, Pure Michigan in 2018 generated more than 2.1 million visitor trips from out-of-state and $2.5 billion in spending to local communities and businesses. It added $153 million to state coffers.
Traverse City Tourism is one of five city/regional partners participating in the Pure Michigan national campaign funded by matching dollars.
Traverse City Tourism has invested $600,000 annually for national exposure since the campaign went national in 2010, said Trevor Tkach, the organization’s president/CEO.
Whitmer’s move to eliminate the branding program took the tourism industry by surprise.
“Our response is shock and disappointment,” Tkach said. “Pure Michigan means a lot to people in all sectors. It helps drive decisions as where to locate, retire, or start a business.”
He said the campaign effectively delivered economic benefits. An independent study for Travel Michigan reported a return on investment in 2018 of $9.28 in state tax revenue for every $1 invested.
Previously funded Pure Michigan fall ads run through October. Traverse City Tourism, Charlevoix, Petoskey and Gaylord conventions and visitor bureaus each invested dollars in the Pure Michigan 2019 Destination Finder fall digital campaign.
Reserve funds could keep Pure Michigan alive through the end of 2019. But unless the state legislators come up with supplemental funding, Pure Michigan may become one more state campaign to bite the dust – like past promotions – Great Lakes Great Times and Say Yes to Michigan!
“We might be able to pick up the slack for ourselves,” Tkach said. He pointed out that loss of the campaign makes it more challenging, especially for smaller communities, to keep telling the story of what the region offers. “If you don’t have a state program to hitch your wagon to, it’s less consistent and hurts effectiveness,” he said.
Tourism-supported entities brace for loss. “Grand Traverse Resort and Spa relies on the efforts Pure Michigan does in our state and beyond. To lose Pure Michigan—one of the most successful, well-respected tourism campaigns in the country — would certainly have a negative impact on our business,” said resort general manager Matthew Bryant.
“Pure Michigan has built our state and specifically northern Michigan into a destination for travelers of all interests and backgrounds, and without their work, our area could easily fall off the tourism map.”
Measuring Pure Michigan’s full impact isn’t cut and dry. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore stretches through Leelanau and Benzie and counties. According to the National Park Service, in 2018 Sleeping Bear visitors spent $180 million in the park and surrounding communities of Empire, Frankfort, Glen Arbor, Honor, Leland, Suttons Bay and Traverse City.
“From the park perspective, we don’t track where visitors come from or how they get the word about us,” said park superintendent Scott Tucker.
“Our visitation over the last three years has been 1.6 million per year and the shoulder seasons have widened. There are a lot of factors – Pure Michigan ads may be a reason.”
Pure Michigan critics complain the campaign funding singles out support for one industry. But others, like Tkach, believe its intangible benefits have been valuable. He said it uplifted Michiganders, creating new pride in the state when it was struggling to recovering from recession.
Michigan Rep. Jack O’Malley (R-Lake Ann) believes in Pure Michigan’s broad value to strengthen Michigan.
“It is about promoting the state for jobs and attracting people to live and work, and maybe bring business, to our state,” he said. “Population is the number one resource this state is losing – Pure Michigan is one of the best assets our state has to bring people back and invite newcomers to our state.”
GOP state lawmakers on Oct. 8 introduced 23 supplemental spending bills aimed to reverse some of Whitmer’s earlier 147 line-item cuts. Pure Michigan funding was not included. O’Malley said funding support for the campaign is still under discussion.
“It will eventually happen,” he said. “We’re trying to put out those things that are bipartisan – the most fundamental – to get them on the table as a starting point.”
O’Malley, a longtime Pure Michigan supporter, plans to continue to seek funding for the campaign.
“Rest assured, I will be working on getting it restored as we move forward,” he said.
