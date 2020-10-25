TRAVERSE CITY — The first 10 months of 2020 brought continued upheaval and deepening division in the United States.
A pandemic of magnitude not seen in generations. An economic downturn that followed. Civil unrest and division not seen in five decades. Ongoing court battles over voting regulations. Unprecedented political division.
Those events, and many others during the past four years add innumerable complexity to decisions voters will make as Election Day draws close. Conversations about the best direction for our country become more divisive each passing day. Opinions shift as challenges rise and fall.
Traverse City Record-Eagle reporters hit the streets and the phones during the past few weeks to talk with voters in the Grand Traverse region about how their priorities evolved since the beginning of the year.
Today we bring to you views from a county where voters, with nearly prophetic accuracy, select presidents at the ballot box. The thoughts of close neighbors who find themselves split by politics. And the concerns of ordinary people who will cast ballots in this election.
See the latest in our years-long series, “Pulse of the Voters.”
