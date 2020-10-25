TRAVERSE CITY — Alden Wack is chomping at the bit to vote Nov. 3.
The soon-to-be 19-year-old from Traverse City will cast his first ballot in a presidential election for Donald Trump.
Wack was decked out in a “TRUMP 2020” face mask and a navy blue Trump baseball cap with “45” stitched on the side as he sat below the clock tower on Northwestern Michigan College’s campus.
Wack is a proud supporter of the Second Amendment. He wears that on his chest, too — emblazoned in gold on a black T-shirt.
Kyle Rittenhouse — the 17-year-old from Anitoch, Illinois, who shot and killed two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin — isn’t much younger than Wack. Rittenhouse faces five felony charges related to the shooting and one misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon under the age of 18.
Wack said he thought Rittenhouse “definitely messed up and what he did was obviously wrong” when he first heard the news of the killings. But Wack changed his tune the more he read.
Rittenhouse was there to protect people and businesses, Wack said, adding the 17-year-old did not carry the gun he had across state lines. Wack also said Rittenhouse, although he was underage, was allowed to carry a gun because he had permission from the owner.
Wisconsin law, however, states a person under 18 is generally prohibited from possessing or being armed with a gun, unless for hunting, target practice or military service.
Wack stopped short of condoning the killing, but he condoned Rittenhouse’s “act of self-defense.”
“In my opinion, it was OK what happened — not that two people got shot and killed, but his stance on why he was there,” Wack said.
Wack understands and supports the rights of those who want to protest peacefully, whether their cause be in line with or contradictory to his beliefs. What he neither understands nor supports are the violent and destructive protests that occurred in the wake of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd at the hands of police.
Any protest that destroys monuments, damages businesses or hurts people are not protests at all, Wack said.
“You hear them call it a peaceful protest, but then you see something on fire in the background. That doesn’t seem like a peaceful protest to me,” he said.
If a destructive protest broke out in Traverse City, Wack said he would go if he could feel safe and do so with “fellow patriots.”
“I would do my 100 percent best to not harm anybody, unless it’s self-defense,” Wack said.
The calls for defunding the police make no sense to Wack. He worries crime, murder and more unruly protests will occur if that happens.
“Not everybody is perfect. Yes, there are a few bad apples in a tree. There are definitely some bad cops, but I believe the majority of them are good,” he said.
A Joe Biden presidency worries Wack. He worries both the former Vice President and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will undo all of what Trump has accomplished.
He said he cannot think of a single decision Trump has made or an act Trump has done with which he has not agreed.
Wack expects that to be the same with the 45th president’s reelection.
