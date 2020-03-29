RAPID CITY — Janet Beebe has been a stay-at-home mom for the last 20 years.
Although the overwhelming need for childcare in this country doesn’t directly affect her, she knows it is a struggle for millions of families. Beebe said she’d like to see less “institutionalized childcare” and more “family friendly” services.
The debates leading up to the Democratic National Convention in mid-July, which likely will be the coronation of former Vice President Joe Biden, have largely been a veritable back-and-forth of arguments with few agreeing on any one topic.
Childcare was a different story.
In the January debate, Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as well as former presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, all weighed in on the childcare crisis in America. All agreed much work needs to be done to lift that burden from families.
Finding affordable and quality childcare, the candidates said, is of the utmost importance. The latest data shows monthly childcare costs in America average between $800-$1,230. That figure is $760-$1,000 in Michigan.
“I’d like to see neighbors reaching out to neighbors and helping out,” Beebe said. “I’m not sure how that would exactly work in the society we have, but it’s something I could see helping.”
Some might have to rely on neighbors as the spread of COVID-19 has shut down schools and childcare facilities in many states, including Michigan.
The pandemic has also put a strain on America’s healthcare system, which Beebe said “isn’t perfect” but seems to be doing the job, right now.
“I think it’s showing that we’re able to work through a crisis,” Beebe said. “We have one of the best healthcare systems that is out there, but I know it has flaws. We are currently doing our best to offer the testing and treatment as needed.”
The response of America’s national figures and politicians, however, hasn’t been as great, Beebe said.
President Donald Trump and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got into a brief Twitter tiff about the action — or inaction — happening around the coronavirus.
The social media exchange brought responses from Biden and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and thousands of others on social media.
“Aside from the Twitter bickering, I’d really like to see them working together,” Beebe said. “The governor has kind of gone rogue and done some things that have been done in surrounding states, but it hasn’t necessarily been with the national guidelines. That’s a conflict, and it makes it tough for us, as Michiganders, to figure out what the right thing to do is.”
Beebe said she does not like “big government.”
She said governmental overreach, along with the struggling economy in the wake of COVID-19, are her biggest concerns. She said the recent plunges in the stock market nearly gave her a heart attack, but she has faith it will bounce back.
“I did say to my husband to relax because we’re not retiring yet,” she said.
Although she feels strongly that voting is a privilege and one that is not taken advantage of enough, she is having trouble reconciling just how far apart the two parties are when it comes to the most critical national issues.
Beebe declined to say which candidate she’ll vote for, but she added the election could “potentially make or break the country.”
“History says we’re overdue for a representative democracy,” she said. “You can’t help but wonder what’s in store for the future.”
