TRAVERSE CITY — There’s plenty on which neighbors Shannon Hall and Don Valentino disagree, including how to hang a flag.
Hall nailed a brand new Old Glory to the trim under her window one afternoon as Valentino watched, explaining to a Record-Eagle reporter that the field of stars should always be to the left and that Hall was hanging her flag the wrong way.
“Well, Don, somebody stole my last one,” she said as she continued to hammer in the nail, later explaining she thought she was showing the correct face of the flag.
There’s another disagreement between the two playing out in the front lawn of the Central Neighborhood home where they both live, Hall downstairs and Valentino in an upper apartment.
One half of the lawn is lined with signs supporting Pres. Donald Trump and other Republicans while opposing abortion. Another has signs supporting former Vice Pres. Joe Biden and Democratic candidates, and supporting a woman’s right to reproductive choice.
Political signs are scattered throughout Central Neighborhood, including a few other neighbors with opposing presidential preferences. But Hall’s and Valentino’s share the same lawn.
Valentino said he’d taken the gloves off, metaphorically, after biting his tongue for eight years. He’s all in for another Trump term, and has the signs, flags and T-shirt to show it.
“I was quiet for eight years when Obama was our president — Did you hear what I said? Our president. I never lifted a finger, I never said a word,” he said.
If the Trump campaign called Valentino to volunteer he’d agree on the spot, he said. Not everyone likes the president’s style but he takes action and gets things done.
Valentino, 65, is retired and formerly worked as a realtor, he said. He also previously owned a business involving industrial computers.
Another sign, “Pray to end abortion,” shows Valentino’s vehement opposition to the practice that he called the murder of the unborn. He said it’s not a political issue and he regularly protests outside of Planned Parenthood.
Hall said she put her signs up in response to Valentino’s, including her own homemade “Pro Choice” sign. She hopes to encourage others to speak out — there are numerous Biden signs throughout the neighborhood and one resident stopped to encourage Hall to keep up the fight.
“Some people think it’s foolishness, but I don’t think it’s foolishness,” Hall said.
She’s backing Biden and believes he’s unquestionably the better man, even if some of his policy ideas don’t appeal to everyone.
Hall is 76 and cleans houses, she said. She has been an active member of the Democratic Party for some time, including knocking on doors with her sister for a prior election and volunteering on a phone bank for the current one.
The divide she’s sensing while making those calls is enormous, and she’s worried about potential unrest after the election. Hall worried Trump may not accept the election results unless he wins convincingly, and reports of a foiled kidnap and murder plot targeting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were deeply troubling as well.
“Our country is more divided than it was during the Civil War, or it’s right up to that point,” she said.
The opposing signs don’t bother Valentino, he said. He pointed to his own U.S. flag and said he takes being an American seriously. That includes respecting everyone’s right to free speech, he said.
He pointed to nearby Up North Pride signs, and down the street to a large Biden sign on a home.
“I think it’s a good idea, if that’s what he wants to do, that’s what he should be doing,” he said of the Biden sign.
Hall and Valentino have been neighbors for about nine years, she said. Last year the two were having backyard barbecues together, but now there’s a rift between them that she doubts will heal after the election.
“It all depends on the election, doesn’t it,” she said.
Valentino didn’t want to talk on the record about his current relationship with Hall, but said he’s known her for years and still loves his neighbor.
