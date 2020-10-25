TRAVERSE CITY — Mike Weber calls the last 12 months “looney tunes.”
The 69-year-old hardline Democrat from Northport, Michigan, marveled — in the most negative way — at what the Donald Trump presidency has done and continues to do to the United States of America.
Weber wonders if the damage done by the Trump administration to the country’s prestige, its global status and to relationships with U.S. allies is reparable.
“It’s mind-boggling,” he said.
Trump and his team’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic proved once more to Weber that the president will put himself ahead of God and country as long as it benefits him and his friends. Weber believes Trump “does not care a lick” about anyone, including his faithful supporters, in a way befitting his title and office.
Weber said Trump is devoid of both the compassion and leadership Americans need and deserve.
“He didn’t swing and miss. He didn’t even bother to swing at all,” Weber said. “It’s all BS and double-talk.”
The rush to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death has Weber “gravely concerned.” His eyes get a little misty, he hangs his head and takes a breath before talking about the dire consequences a non-partial Supreme Court could have on the United States. He worries about what might be undone with the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett.
“They’re in this big hurry to undo whatever they can that they’ve been fighting against for years,” he said.
Weber, who works part time at Home Depot in Traverse City, said he’ll show up in person Nov. 3 to fight back. He will cast his vote for Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.
If Biden wins, Weber is hopeful more justices will be added to the Supreme Court.
Weber was clear that his is a vote for Biden and not against Trump. Although he worries Trump might declare the results null and void if he does not win.
“Maybe he’s going to declare himself president for life. Who knows?” Weber said. “I feel sorry for all of us if we have to do four more years.”
Weber said a year ago that he would have voted for Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic primary. Warren dropped out of the race for the nomination before Weber had the chance to do so. He instead cast his ballot for Biden, although he voiced some concern that Biden was “too centrist.”
Biden has moved more to the left since his nomination, a move Weber said is encouraging — although he referred to the 76-year-old candidate as “no spring chicken.” Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris has Weber certain that is a winning ticket.
“I’m hoping that there is going to be a real landslide and we can tip the Senate back to the Democrats,” he said. “It’ll be the same old battles, but at least we’ll have a bit of an edge.”
