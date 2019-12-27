KINGSLEY — Redevelopment of a former state prison near Kingsley is in jeopardy because the biggest tenant has left the proposed project.
North Bay Capital had an on option agreement to redevelop the former Pugsley Correctional Facility southeast of Kingsley in Fife Lake Township. But a bulk of the agreement hinged on brownfield redevelopment concessions from the Michigan Land Bank, Grand Traverse County and the township.
North Bay Capital’s principal tenant in the multi-phase project was Inphastos, a Traverse City-based company founded by Paul Bandrowski, who was also the CEO of North Bay Capital.
According to attorney Marc McKellar II of Kuhn Rogers, PLC, Inphastos sent a letter to the North Bay Capital Group pulling out of the Pugsley project, citing delays in finalizing the option to purchase.
“The folks at Inphastos couldn’t wait any longer,” said McKellar, who handled the development project for North Bay Capital. “We kept getting push back from the Land Bank and our tenant couldn’t wait any longer.”
Craig Wesley, the vice president of business development at Inphastos, did not return a phone call for comment on Thursday. Greg Garthe, also a vice president at Inphastos, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
McKellar said Thursday North Bay Capital received an emailed letter from the Michigan Land Bank dated Dec. 23 stating it was in breach of its option agreement to purchase the facility from the state of Michigan. North Bay has 30 days to rectify this breach of the purchase option.
North Bay Capital Group also had Kingsley Lumber & Hardware and the Michigan Reload Center as tenants in the proposed development. But those companies were contingent on Inphastos relocating some of its company to the Pugsley site.
“We don’t have any tenants — they’re gone,” said McKellar, who later said the prospects of an option on the project is “pretty grim.”
Kingsley Lumber & Hardware, meanwhile, is suing Inphastos for more than $2.25 million it claims Inphastos owes and refuses to pay, court documents show. The suit, filed Dec. 23, states the lumber and hardware company delivered materials to Inphastos. Then, Michigan Reload Center assigned a $2.11-million debt owed by Inphastos to Kingsley Lumber & Hardware. That’s on top of the $137,379 the lumber and hardware company claims Inphastos owes it.
Attempts to reach Andrew Blodgett, an attorney for Kingsley Lumber & Hardware, weren’t successful Thursday.
Further complicating the Pugsley project was Bandrowski stepped away from the Inphastos board of directors because of health reasons in September.
In late November, Inphastos announced it was shifting some of its proposed manufacturing jobs in the region to Grand Rapids. Craig Wesley, the vice president of business development at Inphastos, called a “tweaking” of its business model. Wesley said the company still planned to put a research and development center in the area.
McKellar said North Bay Capital Group may take legal action to recoup some of its investment in the Pugsley project including plan approvals and some preliminary site improvements.
“North Bay is investigating its legal options moving forward,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.