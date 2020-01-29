TRAVERSE CITY — An option agreement between North Bay Capital Group and the State Land Bank Authority to redevelop the Pugsley Correctional Facility expired late last week.
But the two parties continue to discuss the future of the facility in an effort to put something into the vacant property.
“We’re still in contact with the Land Bank to see where we’re at,” attorney Marc McKellar II of Kuhn Rogers, PLC, said on Tuesday. McKellar handles the development project for North Bay.
“We’re still trying to work with them.”
Gabby Abel, communications manager for the State Lank Bank Authority in Lansing, echoed McKellar’s assessment in an email.
“The State Land Bank is committed to pursuing all available options to move forward with this project,” Abel said in an email the day after the option agreement expired. “We are working with North Bay and are hopeful that we can come to an agreement to continue this project in some form.”
McKellar said letting the property southeast of Kingsley in Fife Lake Township property sit vacant is not beneficial to anyone.
“It’s in neither party’s best interest to not have something go there,” McKellar said.
North Bay Capital Group sought to redevelop the Pugsley property with Inphastos as an anchor tenant for a project that would include Kingsley Lumber & Hardware and the Michigan Reload Center.
Inphastos informed North Bay Capital in late December it would not be part of the project. A day later, North Bay Capital informed the State Land Bank Authority the news “will most likely ring the death knell for North Bay Capital Group with regard to the Pugsley project.”
In a Dec. 23 letter to North Bay CEO Paul Bandrowski, the State Land Bank sent a notice of default of the option to purchase agreement and provided a 30-day notice “to cure its default,” which expired last week.
After leaving the project, Inphastos went through several rounds of layoffs and on Dec. 23 named Brian Cloud as CEO, the third in the six months to assume the top post after first Bandrowski and then Don Brown stepped down for health reasons.
Kingsley Lumber & Hardware and the Michigan Reload Center sued Inphastos for more than $2.25 million it claims Inphastos owes and refuses to pay.
Andrew J. Blodgett of Parker Harvey PLC in Traverse City is the attorney for Kingsley Lumber & Hardware, which got a preliminary injunction dated Jan. 21 against Inphastos before 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas G. Power “from moving, selling, or disposing ... any materials acquired from plaintiff.”
In a brief filed on Jan. 8, Kingsley Lumber & Hardware claimed “subsequent to the filing of this lawsuit, defendant has begun a death spiral. It has fallen further behind on its financial obligations and has now reached the point where it has missed payroll obligations and is ceasing operations.”
The filing later stated Inphastos had “in its possession approximately $300,000 worth of lumber acquired from plaintiff, all unpaid for.” The brief further stated Inphastos was “making plans to hold a fire sale of that material.”
Blodgett did not return a phone call for comment on the injunction. Cloud also did not return a phone call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.