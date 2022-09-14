TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport is seeking input on its first ever zoning ordinance regulating development of its property.
The Northwest Regional Airport Authority, which governs the airport, updated its rules and regulations, which also require that a public hearing is held. Both documents are up for possible adoption by the authority.
A hearing on the codified rules, regulations and ordinances is set for 3 p.m. Sept. 27; another on the zoning ordinance is set for 12 noon Sept. 28. Both hearings will be at the airport terminal.
The airport has been jointly owned and operated by Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties since the mid-1990s. About four years ago the former seven-member Northwestern Regional Airport Commission set a goal of changing the airport’s governance model to an authority, which is allowed under Michigan Public Act 95 of 2015. An authority can buy and sell property and issue debt or bonds for capital projects without having to come to both county boards for approval.
The transition began after a strategic planning study done by Steven Baldwin Associates, an aviation consulting firm. Several presentations, public hearings and approval by both the Grand Traverse and Leelanau county boards followed.
The airport completed the transition in October, becoming the nine-member Cherry Capital Airport Northwest Regional Airport Authority.
The zoning ordinance is required by PA 95 and regulates all airport property meant for aeronautical use, as well as non-aeronautical use districts, said Kevin Klein, airport director. When the airport was a commission, it was under the Traverse City Zoning Ordinance.
According to the draft ordinance, the purpose of the districts is to encourage a mix of uses that are compatible with the airport, including gas stations and convenience stores, brew pubs, drugstores, indoor fruit and vegetable markets, lodging facilities and even manufacturing and construction businesses and electrical, gas and other utility companies and more.
Claire Karner, zoning administrator from East Bay Township, is a member of the airport authority zoning board, which included members of the authority and representatives from Traverse City, Garfield and East Bay Township, which all border the airport.
The ordinance uses best practice zoning standards from other airports, but also from the surrounding jurisdictions, Karner said.
“The idea is to have some continuity in the airport area,” Karner said.
The design of non-aeronautical buildings should also reflect that of the airport without being overly prescriptive, she said.
The committee worked on the ordinance for about six months under the direction of airport engineer Bob Nelson. Karner said no members of the public attended any of the zoning meetings, but she is hoping for input at the public hearing from potential developers and residents.
Klein said the updated rules and regulations reflect changes from the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration. Plus, it was time, he said.
“We’re doing an update to have everything up-to-standard because of the new authority,” Klein said.
There are more than 20 amendments that include such details as increasing the required circling altitude to 1,000 feet from 800 feet, banning fire suppression systems that use per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and designating disorderly conduct as a misdemeanor.
Klein said the airport is moving forward on the addition of 10 gates. The project is in the financial planning stage, he said. Next steps are an environmental study, followed by the design, with construction likely starting in 2025 or early 2026, he said.
