TRAVERSE CITY — A potential suspect was identified in the case of a stolen Up North Pride sign, said Traverse City Police Department officials.
Police asked for public help to find the blue-jeans-clad suspect captured by a residential camera, and received the information through a community tip, said TCPD’s LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer Krista Fryczynski.
If convicted, the suspect could face larceny charges for the theft reported on June 3 — a first involving LGBTQ+ signs reported stolen during this year’s Pride Month, Fryczynski said.
They have not heard of any additional related thefts, she said, but that doesn't mean they haven't happened.
"A lot of times it is underreported in cases like this," Fryczynski said. "I want to encourage people to reach out with similar issues."
Anyone with any information on this case or others is asked to email Fryczynski at kfryczynski@traversecitymi.gov.
