TRAVERSE CITY — Sixty people watched a county board meeting livestream Wednesday, where an overwhelming majority of the three-dozen public commenters supported reforms of local law enforcement.
Of those who spoke in favor of 10 reforms demanded by an anti-racism community group, none said they wanted to defund the police.
“I’m calling in today to express my support for police reform,” said Leif Kolt, a Grand Traverse County resident. “Every bullet point on their list is sensible and, in my opinion, within reach.”
“This isn’t about defunding police as some might have you believe,” he added. “This isn’t about a thin blue line or red and blue parties. These demands come straight from our neighbors. These reforms come from taxpayers of Grand Traverse County and no one else.”
Public comment lasted for 75 minutes and included statements by educators, religious leaders, therapists, young parents, retirees, attorneys and candidates for a seat on the county board.
The issue of police reforms, including mandatory body cams for road patrol officers, a no-profiling policy and anti-bias training was put on the agenda for discussion by the board by Commissioner Betsy Coffia.
Five members of the Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force spoke, expressing support for Sheriff Thomas Bensley’s willingness to speak at a recent rally held at the Open Space and his acceptance of an invitation to meet privately with the group.
The members, some of whom identified themselves as people of color or as indigenous, said they had experienced or witnessed racism in the community, and some said they had been racially profiled.
The reforms, organizers said, were being offered to improve community safety.
“I have encountered racism and I have encountered what I thought was racial profiling on numerous occasions,” said Marshall Collins, a member of the anti-racism task force. “I am here for my kids. I am here for my community.”
Three commenters spoke against the reforms.
A man from Interlochen who shared budget concerns; a woman from Williamsburg said she feared for her safety and accused those in favor of reforms as being members of Antifa, an amorphous militant group; and a man from Traverse City who spoke about the dangers of communism.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff Bensley spoke briefly, and stated he would be meeting privately with the task force to continue the discussion.
The task force announced that an anonymous donor had offered to donate $25,000 toward the purchase of body cameras for county road patrol officers.
