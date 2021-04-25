TRAVERSE CITY — State environmental regulators and citizen volunteers will continue talks about how to ensure communities are notified as soon as PFAS contamination investigations begin.
It’s an effort to require state officials to tell the public sooner than later about PFAS pollution investigations. That push hit overdrive after Record-Eagle reporting showed eight months elapsed between the start of a probe into contamination in East Bay Township and when impacted residents were informed.
Michigan’s PFAS Action Response Team tasked its Citizen’s Advisory Workgroup to help develop this new communication protocol, and a subcommittee of the group will meet virtually Tuesday for a scheduled work session to continue sorting out the details.
“I think the best way we can follow through on what happened in Traverse City is to rectify that situation as quickly as we can and show them that what they experienced — this delay — we’re concerned. We are citizens who are concerned about them and others,” said Lynn McIntosh, CAWG member from Rockford.
The subcommittee of the CAWG began talks on the issue last month and will pick up the conversation again this week.
Bob Potocki, CAWG member from Brighton, said he doesn’t feel the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is focused on transparency. The delayed public notice issue underscores that, he argued.
“You can’t have government employees, you can’t have EGLE, you can’t have MPART, holding back information from the public that impacts our health,” Potocki said during the last CAWG meeting on April 13.
“If you have a measurement that shows that there’s PFAS within a mile of my house, within the fish in the lake in front of my home, within the waters of that lake, I should know about it. And right now, I don’t.”
Abby Hendershot, new MPART executive director, said the state isn’t ignoring this issue and simply is waiting for the CAWG to make its recommendation.
“To withhold information from the public is not what we do,” she said. “I will say though, there comes a time where there are some potential judgment calls and that’s where we are struggling.”
Hendershot said that in the case of East Bay, for example, had environmental officials guessed in February 2020 when the investigation began whether the PFAS plume would have impacted the 18 homes eventually found to have contaminated wells, they would have said “no.” They thought it would have been further south, she said.
Residents of Pine Grove neighborhood in East Bay Township learned about the PFAS investigation in October only after state officials received results of groundwater tests that showed extremely high levels of the toxic chemicals from monitoring wells at the nearby edge of the aviation area’s boundary.
Subsequent analysis of the 18 private drinking water wells showed all were tainted with PFAS, half of them at levels beyond state criteria for cleanup.
Hendershot said it’s important to put this new, under-development public notice protocol “down on paper,” and include details about who should be notified and when, as well as in what geographic perimeter around a PFAS contamination investigation, Hendershot said.
A.J. Birkbeck, CAWG member from Ada, said it doesn’t have to be that complicated. As soon as regulators decide to investigate a site, a broad public announcement should be sent out, he argued.
“Once the decision is made, even if there is not a lot known, I think the public has a right to know what is and isn’t known,” Birkbeck said.
“The initial press release doesn’t have to include a distance or even actions to be taken. There is value in just being notified that there’s an investigation. And how far that is ultimately going to cover is part of the development of the investigation,” he said.
The CAWG’s subcommittee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a virtual session on the Microsoft Teams platform. A link can be found on the CAWG’s calendar found under the “MPART” tab at www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse online, or telephone participation is available by calling 248-509-0316 and using conference ID number 490 287 669#.
Local conversation
A Grand Traverse County PFAS town hall will be hosted Thursday by a pair of environmental-based nonprofit organizations to help educate the community on the situation.
Traverse City-based For Love of Water and the statewide Michigan League of Conservation Voters will host the free event at 7 p.m. on the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Registration for the virtual town hall is available at https://bit.ly/3sCfWK7 online.
The event is expected to include community leaders, elected officials and independent PFAS experts who will provide information about PFAS contamination and how it is impacting the community.
“We’re co-hosting first because of the importance to the Pine Grove residents, who still have questions that need answering,” said Dave Dempsey, senior advisor at FLOW.
“But PFAS concerns are of broader concern. We have all been exposed one way or another. People have a right to be informed about the health and environmental implications of PFAS,” he said.
PFAS — an acronym for manmade perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are known to be harmful and exposure to them has been medically linked to multiple health problems, including cholesterol, thyroid and fertility issues, as well as cancer.
