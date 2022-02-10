TRAVERSE CITY — When Bruce Moore showed up to what he thought was a public meeting at the Grand Traverse County Governmental Center on Wednesday he was frustrated to find there wasn’t one.
The meeting was the first of the American Rescue Plan Advisory Committee, a 15-member panel that consists of 11 community leaders and four county executives, including Administrator Nate Alger. The committee will come up with suggestions on how $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the county should be spent, though the county board has the final say.
The non-public meeting took place at Traverse Connect in downtown Traverse City.
Moore, a frequent meeting-goer, said on Monday he checked the county’s website that posts all government meetings. The meeting was listed for Wednesday, but had no time or agenda, he said. He called the administrative office and was told the agenda would be posted that afternoon.
When Moore, of East Bay Township, checked again on Tuesday the meeting had been taken off the list.
“I was really surprised that they would go on a path that this was going to be a public meeting and then at the last minute close it up,” Moore said.
When contacted Tuesday evening, Alger said there was no reason to commence the first meeting in public, which was an organizational meeting to set a schedule, as well as a process for taking public input.
“We will have very intimate meetings, but the setup and format of how we are going to take public input doesn’t need to be open to the public,” Alger said.
Meetings that show up on the website are not necessarily open to the public, Alger said Wednesday. The advisory committee meeting was not posted, he said, as is required by the Michigan Open Meetings Act of all meetings of a public body. The committee on its face does not fit the OMA definition of a public body, which is one that is empowered to exercise governmental authority or perform a government function. No county commissioners sit on the committee.
The committee will hear ideas from the community on how ARPA funds should be spent, sort through them and prioritize them to the county board, which then votes on them. The county is being led through the process by Public Sector Consultants hired last year.
At Wednesday’s meeting, which lasted two hours, committee members were walked through the final rules for spending the money set out by the U.S. Treasury Department, as well as the spending categories, Alger said. While a meeting schedule wasn’t set, the next meeting will take place in two weeks. It is not open to the public.
The advisory committee represents 11 sectors including business, childcare, economic development, education, health care, housing, human services, philanthropy, public safety, transportation and workforce development.
Tony Lentych, executive director of the Traverse City Housing Commission, represents housing. He said there will be plenty of opportunities for the public to provide input and ideas. He also sees ARPA money as a huge opportunity for the community.
Housing, mental health treatment and childcare are consistently named in community surveys and by community members as the top three issues in the county.
“All three of them were stated by multiple people as things that we would wise to explore in detail,” Lentych said.
He said it was also apparent than any infrastructure project would eat up the $18.2 million very quickly and that the committee needs to prioritize projects that would most benefit the community.
Moore said the county board has done a horrible job of addressing the county’s top three needs, that there has been no discussion or budget allocations for those priorities.
He was also disappointed that there weren’t more people waiting in the lobby outside the second-floor meeting room where most public meetings take place.
“This is a lot of money and there should be a lot of interest in how it is spent,” Moore said.
