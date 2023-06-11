FRANKFORT — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is inviting public comment through June 19 on plans to restore and strengthen the crumbling “shoreline protection system” at the Point Betsie Lighthouse on Lake Michigan in Benzie County.
Existing steel and concrete barriers on the Lake Michigan shore were installed in the 1940s and last upgraded in the 1970s. Structural analysis during a recent period of high water found that the system had deteriorated over the decades and was in danger of failing.
The project, slated for construction in 2024, is designed to provide long-term protection for the 1858 Point Betsie Lighthouse and other historic structures on the site. Plan drawings by Minneapolis-based Barr Engineering Co. show that the lighthouse and other buildings on the site will not be altered.
Engineering plans take into account the periodic changes in Lake Michigan water levels, as well as potential wave energy generated by storms. Work will involve a new and higher seawall, a revetment of large stones extending to the lakebed, a rebuilt concrete “apron” extending from the seawall to the base of the light tower, and relocation of some sand to restore eroded shoreline adjacent to the site.
The lighthouse complex is owned by Benzie County and managed by the nonprofit Friends of Point Betsie Lighthouse. The buildings and adjacent Point Betsie Beach remain open as usual for the summer of 2023.
The shoreline restoration is expected to cost more than $6 million. The state of Michigan, Benzie County, and Lake Township have all committed some funding, as have many private donors. Additional private funding may be needed, when final costs are known.
Because of the site’s historical significance and its location on the Great Lakes, the shoreline protection work requires approval from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the State Historic Preservation Office and the Army Corps of Engineers. EGLE is expected to announce a separate public comment period.
The USACE file number for the project is LRE-2014-00744-56-S23. Comments are being accepted until June 19.
The complete public notice and information on how to submit comments can be viewed on the agency’s website at: https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory-Program-and-Permits/Public-Notices/
