TRAVERSE CITY — Civic Center Park in Traverse City is getting a master site plan, and three preliminary concepts are ready for public input.
Design firm Beckett and Raeder will have the draft concepts at Howe Arena, 1213 W. Civic Center Dr., from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, according to a Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation release. The open house-style session will have social distancing and those who come should wear a mask.
Input will shape the concepts for the county-owned park in Traverse City, and people will eventually have a chance to vote on their favorite master site plan, according to the release. County parks and recreation commissioners are set to pick a final plan Sept. 10.
The park's features include ball fields, a basketball court, skate park, pavilion, outdoor amphitheater and indoor swimming pool and ice rink, but aging infrastructure, parking and traffic flow issues spurred the planning process, according to the release.
Find out more online at www.gtciviccentersiteplan.org.
