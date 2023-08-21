TRAVERSE CITY — A couple suspected of fleeing the scene of a weekend crash on an off-road trail has been identified through public help, though Michigan State Police officials aren't releasing the details.
Michigan State Police troopers thanked the public on Monday, along with an update that said they've identified the couple who was riding side-by-side at the time of a head-on dirt bike collision.
The crash happened on Friday night, at approximately 9:19 p.m. at an off-road trail in Whitewater Township near the intersection of Bunker Hill and Williamsburg roads.
Several dirt bikers were traveling westbound, cresting a hill when a man and woman riding in the opposite direction collided head on with one of them, Lt. Derrick Carroll reported.
The injured rider was taken to Williamsburg Road with the help of his friends, where they were met by emergency medical services who transported him to Munson Medical Center.
MSP has yet not released the names, ages or hometowns of anyone involved in the incident.
