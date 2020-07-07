TRAVERSE CITY — Three public hearings — on draft regulations for recreational marijuana businesses; an affordable housing rezoning request and tweaks to the tree ordinance — go before Traverse City planning commissioners Tuesday.
Draft regulations call for allowing up to two recreational marijuana retailers in two of three downtown districts with a 1,500-foot separation requirement, as the city Downtown Development Authority requested. They would be excluded from the C-4b district, which includes stretches of Front Street
They also would allow for marijuana growers, processors and testing labs in industrial and hospital districts, while striking medical marijuana retailers as an allowed use in hospital districts, among other rules.
City leaders are developing zoning rules in tandem with a general ordinance to regulate the businesses, documents show.
City commissioners have yet to decide a few key questions for the regulations, including limits on how many recreational marijuana retailers can open in town, as previously reported.
Another hearing is for Homestretch Nonprofit Housing’s request to rezone 1028 Carver Street to R-29 Multi-Family Dwelling, the agenda shows. The organization plans to build 10 units of housing aimed at people making up to 50 to 80 percent of area median income.
The third hearing is for a few tweaks to the city’s trees and landscaping ordinance city Planner Russ Soyring is requesting, including a trigger for the trees requirement, mandating minimum tree canopy and planting requirements.
Planning commissioners also will discuss long-simmering plans for part of Morgan Farms, a planned neighborhood in the city’s northwest corner.
The Roland Habrecht Trust wants to develop land it owns southwest of most of the residences currently there, but previous plans didn’t compute impervious surfaces — buildings and pavement, for example — for each subsection within their property, as previously reported.
Those measurements are now included, and the developer wants its plans for 222 apartments and 51,396 square feet of commercial space approved, documents show.
