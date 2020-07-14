KEWADIN — Brenda Hasso loves her cottage on Torch Lake and thinks the neighborhood is busy enough; she’s not keen on a proposed 80-lot luxury motorhome park being approved just down the block.
“I’m not necessarily opposed to an RV park being on Torch Lake. I’m concerned with where they are proposing it,” Hasso said.
Milton Township Planning Commission will Tuesday evening host a public hearing about the proposed Torch River RV Park, planned for Torch River Road, nestled back against Miller Road and not far from the intersection with Cherry Avenue — known as Crystal Beach Road in neighboring Clearwater Township.
Officials said erosion and stormwater runoff plans are in order, septic and drain field drawings are approved and only the state permit to install the wastewater system remains pending. That is, save for the special use permit from the township.
Some neighbors, though, are not sold on the idea.
“Are there issues they may take a second look at? Maybe. That’s what public hearings are for,” said Chris Weinzapfel, township zoning administrator.
Following Tuesday’s public hearing, township planning commissioners could opt to table the special use permit request, deny it or approve the recreational vehicle park project for construction.
Landowners listed in township paperwork include Jim and Laurie Brewer, who could not be reached for comment.
A man who answered a phone number listed in township paperwork for the owners said he was a partner but refused to otherwise identify himself. The unidentified man said: the RV park was an allowed usage which officials cannot deny and said critics of the plan are full of lies before hanging up.
Hasso argues that corner of Torch Lake and the clusters of homes and businesses around its shores are already congested — particularly her neighborhood. There’s a busy marina filled with trucks and boat trailers, a bunch of existing homes and summertime pedestrians all over the place, she said.
A nearby state boat ramp is frequently used by crowds of revelers to launch for Torch Lake’s sandbar, well within sight of the road bridge that crosses the Torch River there.
“There’s a lot of congestion already, so to propose an 80-site RV park where two cars are allowed and up to 10 visitors — with golf carts allowed, too — it’s unfathomable to me,” Hasso said.
“That’s an accident just waiting to happen.”
Hasso said the project also sounds like it would even encourage a “party atmosphere,” with quiet hours not until 2 a.m. on weekends and park road names such as Bottom’s Up, Bikini Way and Tequila Sunrise drives.
The nearby cottage owner said she’s afraid planning commissioners are only looking at the zoning rules, not greater impacts on the area.
“I’m not sure this is good for the community,” Hasso said.
Others seemingly agree, she said, pointing out a flier left on her door by somebody else in the community who also questioned the RV park’s effects on traffic congestion, noise, forested spaces, aesthetics and open spaces, plus erosion and septic concerns for the nearby Torch River.
“Once this is in place it’s here to stay,” Hasso said. “This is going to turn every day into the Fourth of July on Torch Lake in my opinion.”
Bob Barko, who is caretaker for a nearby property, agreed with Hasso.
He said it’s already too congested in that area, particularly during summer weekends, to be adding that many more people to the mix.
“It’s too bad it can’t be somewhere else on the lake,” Barko said.
Bill Hefferan, Milton Township Planning Commission chairman, said the special use permit application for Torch River RV Park came in early this year after they amended the ordinance to allow for larger lot sizes in RV parks in December 2019.
It’s a use written into the zoning code in 2017, he said.
Both Hefferan and Weinzapfel said the proposed RV park meets the township’s zoning, meaning the plan fits within the rules.
These types of RV parks — different than seasonal camps — are only allowed within the village-zoned areas of the township, which means Kewadin and Torch River. Both are unincorporated villages within the township.
Hefferan said the planning commission decided in March to host a public hearing on the proposal, but delayed the event until now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public hearing will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the covered pavilion by the baseball fields, across the street from address 13386 Indian Road in Kewadin.
The hearing was moved outdoors to allow for better physical distancing because of the expected number of attendees, Hefferan said.
“It’s going to be tough but we’re going to try. I hope people will be conscious of distancing and such,” he said.
More information about the proposed RV park can be found at miltontownship.org under the link for information.
