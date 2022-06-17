Camp Grayling’s 162,000-acre expansion is now up for public comment.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources put out a map that details the land the National Guard intends to lease, including its proximity to the Au Sable River — something local conservation groups were concerned about.
Tom Barnes, of the DNR, said the map was updated with a 1,500-foot buffer between the river and the training ground in response to concerns.
“The military felt that was a very reasonable request, they had no intention to train along the rivers," Barnes said.
Residents can use the map's interface to leave comments.
A meeting is also set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at Kirtland Community College in Grayling where residents can voice their concerns.
