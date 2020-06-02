TRAVERSE CITY — Meaghan Kenny stood with dozens of others, braced against the wind as it ruffled her “Black Lives Matter” sign and offered brief respite from the sweltering June sun.
The humidity and hot sun didn’t stop Kenny from turning out on a day she said was too important to miss.
“When my son asks me where I was, I want to say I was here,” said Kenny, who wore a yellow facemask. “Now’s the time. It was probably the time years ago, but it’s great that it’s finally happening.”
She and nearly 40 others stood in protest along Grandview Parkway on Tuesday — another in a string of marches nationwide in the wake of the George Floyd's death. Their signs read “Black Lives Matter” and “We Stand With You” — messages that elicited honks of support from passing cars.
Unrest swept across the country after Floyd, 46, was killed in Minneapolis on May 25.
Floyd, handcuffed, begged for air repeatedly during the more than 8 minutes now-former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the his neck. Video recorded by onlookers shows Floyd saying “I can’t breathe,” and “don’t kill me.”
Three other officers stood by, AP reported. The incident was filmed by frantic passersby, who shouted at the officers to let Floyd breathe.
A coroner ruled the Floyd's death a homicide caused by “asphyxiation by sustained pressure,” according to AP.
Police initially responded to the scene after a call from a grocery store claiming Floyd had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.
Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death, and the Minnesota Attorney General has said charges against the three other officers at the scene are being considered.
All four have been fired.
In Traverse City, protesters ranged from 4 years old to 60.
Scott Perry, who took part in organizing the protest, said community support has been overwhelming.
“I think people are excited to be here, to be out for the cause,” he said. “It’s absolutely an everyone issue.”
For Marilyn Vlach, the goal was a “showing of solidarity in Traverse City.”
“(Floyd’s) death was not necessary, it was an inappropriate use of force by police,” Vlach said. “This has happened too many times and it needs to stop.
“We need to find solutions.”
Across town Tuesday afternoon, city and county officials gathered to address the nationwide unrest.
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers, Police Chief Jeff O’Brien and several other officials urged locals to protest peacefully, and not adopt violent measures seen elsewhere.
“We’re a community that supports diversity,” Carruthers said. “We support our police department, we support our community and we want everybody to be safe.”
O’Brien opened with condolences for Floyd’s family.
“I speak for everybody in law enforcement — we do not condone the actions of law enforcement officers in Minneapolis,” he said. “This is ripping our country apart, and it has to stop.”
Protesters took to streets nationwide in the wake of Floyd’s death. Several marches through city streets have turned violent, including in Chicago where two people were killed. A 21-year-old man was killed in Detroit after someone fired shots into a vehicle during a protest, according to the AP. Another young man died in an Omaha, Nebraska protest, and a 43-year-old man was shot outside a pawn shop after initial riots broke out in Minneapolis.
The death toll from the unrest rose to at least nine, according to the Associated Press. More than 5,600 people nationwide have been arrested during the past week as a result of protests.
Several cities have put curfews into place, and some met protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets. Others called in the National Guard to confront crowds.
Officers have seen violence, too — in several communities, they’ve been met with rocks, bottles and gunfire.
“I didn’t want to have my kids raised in a world where people are killed because of the color of their skin,” said protester Julie Bussiere, who stood with a friend along Grandview Parkway. “This has been going on too long.”
As she stood, sign in hand, a passerby shouted out “All Lives Matter.” Bussiere’s brow furrowed before she shouted back: “All lives matter, but it’s the black people who are getting murdered.”
“I will not understand, but I can stand up and show solidarity,” added protester Amber McKenney. “Black people have been oppressed for so long and are being murdered. This needs attention.”
For some, words fall short in the face of rising death tolls for black people killed by officers.
“The human race should be bigger and better than this,” Bussiere said.
Record-Eagle reporter Jordan Travis contributed to this report.
