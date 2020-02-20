TRAVERSE CITY — A public hearing on the redevelopment of a former prison was adjourned without a vote following three hours of heated discussion aimed at halting a gun range.
“A lot of you can see my hat, and it probably means a little something to most of you,” Bill Moyer, a military veteran, told Grand Traverse County commissioners Wednesday. “If this shooting range goes in, it’s going to feel like war again. I don’t want that.”
Commissioners listened as Moyer and a dozen of his Hodge Road neighbors spoke out against the expansion of a Fife Lake Township gun range used by law enforcement personnel since 2011.
The 20-acre range is on the grounds of the former Pugsley Correctional Facility, a minimum security prison which housed more than 1,000 inmates before closing in 2016.
The county sheriff’s department, the FBI, the Michigan Department of Corrections, the Michigan State Police, the Department of Natural Resources and law enforcement students from Northwestern Michigan College have used the range for training and qualifying.
Residents said shooting has increased and they were not given proper notice of meetings to discuss the project. Law enforcement officials said they’ve followed the rules and notified everyone they were required to.
“The 20 acres that Pugsley priced at a sparkling $1, might not be such a good deal for Grand Traverse County,” said Jerrianne Street, also of Hodge Road. “Especially when the county will have to compensate homeowners for the loss in their property values through civil litigation.”
When the prison closed the State Land Bank Authority acquired the property and qualified it for brownfield redevelopment funding, and in May 2018 a previous board approved purchasing the range for $1.
North Bay Capital had an option agreement to purchase the property from the land bank. Inphastos, Kingsley Lumber & Hardware and the Michigan Reload Center were tenants for the development, but Inphastos left the project and is embroiled in lawsuits, court documents show.
But information provided to the Record-Eagle on Thursday showed the project may have changed dramatically, and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians is planning to acquire the 85 acres and develop the property into a space and technology center.
Fife Lake Township officials, who held public meetings on the original redevelopment and previously voted in favor, are scheduled to vote on the gun range acquisition at their meeting Feb. 27.
After County Administrator Nate Alger cautioned commissioners that a real estate closing on the 20-acre parcel was already set for March 2, they agreed to hold an emergency meeting Feb. 28 if necessary.
The county can still purchase the land, and even allow continued use as a gun range, but if Fife Lake votes to scuttle the project brownfield funding would likely go with it, Alger explained.
One option discussed was to go ahead with the purchase and transfer ownership of the property to the county’s brownfield mechanism to maintain access to clean-up funding. There is some concern among residents about lead contamination from bullets.
Sheriff’s Capt. Christopher Clark, who answered questions at the hearing, said the development has fulfilled all application and meeting requirements, that two environmental impact studies had been completed and that brownfield funds would be used to build up land berms for safety and noise reduction.
The purchase would make training and qualifying easier for local law enforcement, since officers would not have to make the 60-mile drive to Camp Grayling, Clark said. In addition, sometimes the facility is not available to law enforcement.
The Fife Lake Township Board will meet Feb. 27 at the Township Hall’s meeting room, 134 Morgan St. in Fife Lake, beginning at 6 p.m.
