TRAVERSE CITY — Accusations of throwing rocks at Trump supporters and trading blows during a Black Lives Matter protest could net a local man 10 years in prison.
Aari Rebane, a 27-year-old Suttons Bay resident, was arrested by Traverse City police shortly after the June 6 demonstration at the city’s Open Space.
Rebane and thousands of others gathered that afternoon to support black community members and call for police reform in the wake of the May 25 homicide of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody.
Several people shouted “All Lives Matter” to the demonstration’s crowd, donned “Make America Great Again” hats or flew Trump flags, but Rebane was the lone protester to turn to violence, Traverse City Police Department Det. Sgt. Matt Richmond said after the event.
Rebane was initially arraigned June 7 — on a “preliminary warrant,” according to Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg — for misdemeanor assault and battery and throwing objects at a car causing injury.
A preliminary warrant allows suspects to be formally charged before review from prosecutors, Moeggenberg added. The COVID-19-spurred practice is often utilized on weekends to keep arrestees from sitting in jail until courtrooms reopen Monday morning.
Rebane was later released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, court records show.
Moeggenberg announced two new charges against the Suttons Bay man Friday — possession of an explosive substance and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. The felonies carry maximum penalties of 10 and 5 years in prison, respectively. Rebane has yet to be arraigned on the new counts.
Moeggenberg said she added the explosives charge after investigators found a rag and bottle of 70-percent isopropyl alcohol in Rebane’s backpack. It was accompanied by several rocks, a first aid kit, goggles and a crowbar, according to a release.
Investigators don’t believe the alcohol was related to the first-aid kit — rather, they suspect it was brought along as a potential weapon.
“Obviously that’s my theory, because that’s what I’ve charged him with,” Moeggenberg said. “The alcohol alone was sufficient for that charge, but given those things together, with everything else he had in his backpack, led us to that conclusion.”
The crowbar spurred the dangerous weapon charge, she added.
Rebane has no prior record in Grand Traverse or Leelanau counties, 86th District Court listings show.
Since Floyd’s death, more than 10,000 Americans have been arrested at protests across the country, according to an Associated Press tally reported earlier this month. Offenses range from curfew violations to burglary, assault on police officers and looting, AP reports.
The incident sparked as the protest wound down and gatherers dispersed, Richmond said. Rebane reportedly hurled stones at a passing pickup flying a Trump flag, slicing the hand of a front seat passenger resting his arm on the car door. The truck screeched to a halt and the passenger got out and Rebane confronted him, Richmond added.
Rebane threw a punch at the 34-year-old, who returned a swing of his own.
After that, Rebane ran from the scene, only to be chased down by lingering Black Lives Matter protesters.
Police tracked him down with protesters’ help a few blocks away near Front and Hall streets, according to Richmond. They arrested the 27-year-old and lodged him in Grand Traverse County’s jail.
The demonstration otherwise remained peaceful. Police Chief Jeff O’Brien, who attended and spoke at the event, later said he was still in talks with event organizers and planned to continue conversations on police reform.
The investigation is now closed, Richmond said. No other issues related to the protest, including social media threats proceeding the event, remain under investigation.
Arraignment on Rebane’s new charges is set for June 19, though Moeggenberg said that could be wrapped into the next action in his case, a yet-to-be-scheduled preliminary exam.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
