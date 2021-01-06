TRAVERSE CITY — No charges will be levied against a Traverse City man whose actions launched a response from local police and the Michigan State Police bomb squad and triggered evacuation of parts of downtown.
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said the 63-year-old man has mental health issues and had no intent to harm anyone. In fact, she said the man thought he was helping police after seeing news coverage about the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tennessee.
"It was fortunate there was no real threat," she said Wednesday.
Traverse City Police raced to the Fifth-Third Bank at the corner of Union and Front streets the evening of Dec. 30 for a reported suspicious package left in the lobby of the downtown building. They blocked off several streets and evacuated some buildings after a security officer called 911 to report seeing security video of the man leaving the items while wearing rubber gloves.
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responded and determined there were no explosives. The package ended up being two boxes of cold medication and two foam cellphones, officials said.
The man thought the items would be of interest to authorities, the prosecutor said.
"He believed all banks are federal buildings and by leaving those items there, the FBI would get them and investigate," Moeggenberg said.
Police found and questioned the man after one of his neighbors called in a tip on Thursday evening, as previously reported in the Record-Eagle.
Moeggenberg said the man had taken some of the cold medication, which altered his judgment when he found the foam cellphones in a communal area of the building where he lives. She said he believed the "basically toy" phones were suspicious in light of the news out of Nashville five days prior.
"It had him a little bit paranoid," Moeggenberg said. "He thought he was helping."
The man now is receiving the mental health treatment he needs, she said, adding the police response was exactly as it should have been given the circumstances.
"Police did everything that was appropriate because it did look suspicious," Moeggenberg said.
Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell said the department on Tuesday submitted its report and request for a warrant — making a bomb threat is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $2,000 fine — but it's up to the the prosecutor to decide whether to pursue charges.
Making a bomb threat is a "specific intent crime," he said, which means a defendant must be proven to intend to violate the law.
"The prosecutor felt that wasn't there," Bussell said.
The police captain said he's glad, like the prosecutor, that no real explosives were involved in the incident. He added he hopes the man is getting whatever help is needed.
"In this case, the system worked exactly how it's supposed to work," Bussell said.
