TRAVERSE CITY — A Suttons Bay man faces several charges after police said he threw rocks at counter-protesters and assaulted a man.
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg announced the formal charges via press release late Friday morning.
She added to the two counts recommended by Traverse City Police Department investigators, meaning the man, Aari Rebane, now awaits arraignment for possession of an explosive substance, a 10-year felony; and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, a 5-year felony.
He was arraigned shortly after the weekend protest for misdemeanor assault and battery and throwing objects at a train or car, another misdemeanor, on what Moeggenberg called a "preliminary warrant." The practice, spurred by COVID-19, allows arrestees to be arraigned and have bond set more quickly, instead of waiting until courts reopen on Monday.
The incident occurred during a Black Lives Matter protest held in downtown Traverse City on June 6. TCPD Sgt. Matt Richmond previously told the Record-Eagle Rebane threw several rocks at a passing pickup flying a Trump flag, slicing a passenger’s hand and inciting a fist fight. He then fled the scene, Richmond added, only to be chased down by fellow BLM protesters and then was arrested.
