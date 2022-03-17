BELLAIRE — Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter on Wednesday rested the prosecution’s case against a Missouri woman, accused of shooting and trying to kill another woman during an argument last summer at a local boat launch.
Lauren Marie Hunter, 36, of Fenton, Missouri, is on trial in 13th Circuit Court, charged with felonious assault with intent to murder and felony firearm use.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean previously said two women apparently both approached each other as if to fight, but Hunter pulled a .38-caliber handgun and opened fire.
Maizy Gleason, 20, of Grand Rapids, who was shot in the chest Aug. 10 and survived, took the stand Tuesday afternoon and again on Wednesday morning, recounting what she recalled of the incident.
Gleason said all was calm at the Torch River boat launch on a hot day last summer, when she and her boyfriend and three other friends ended a week-long camping trip, and were taking their inflatable pontoon boat out of the water.
The group was preparing to travel home to Grand Rapids in two cars and were securing their belongings just as Hunter, her husband and their two children also arrived at the boat launch, seeking to exit with their boat.
The boat launch is small — a couple vehicles can make it feel crowded, one witness said — and first a profanity-laced argument, then an altercation which escalated to a shooting occurred after Hunter experienced difficulty backing in her boat trailer.
“It seemed like she was having a problem, almost like it was her first time doing it,” said Steve Cullimore, who lives close by, and happened to be at the boat launch the day of the shooting.
Witnesses said Hunter’s husband and two children were standing on the dock near their boat as Hunter tried to back in the boat trailer. Several witnesses recalled the man telling Hunter, “If you break it, I’m not buying you another one.”
Witnesses also said Hunter seemed frustrated by being made fun of, and of how long it was taking Gleason’s group to pack up and go.
While Rossiter played a video for the jury, Gleason looked away and held her head in her hands.
The video, captured by the security camera of a nearby business, showed the movement of vehicles and a portion of the altercation, though some views are obscured.
Later, Gleason appeared to become argumentative during large portions of a cross-examination by defense attorney Scott Rosenblum.
Rosenblum focused on the group’s alcohol use — most, if not all, were underage — and on whether Gleason’s actions contributed to the shooting.
Gleason acknowledged punching Hunter in the face hard enough to knock off her sunglasses, but said she did so to defend herself.
“She was raising the gun. I punched her in the face. Not the gun, the face,” Gleason said, when Rosenblum asked whether she’d tried to knock the gun away.
Also testifying Wednesday were Gleason’s boyfriend, Arian Zavala, and their friends Jordan Morrissey, Leah Carpenter and Alex Dryden.
Morrissey and Carpenter said they were together in Carpenter’s Honda CRV and no longer at the scene at the time of the shooting, though returned and called 911 when Morrisey heard a gunshot.
Both said they saw Gleason on the ground, and one or both of the Hunters rendering aid.
Dryden and Zavala said they were either inside or standing nearby Dryden’s truck which was parked nearby, where, just prior to the shooting, Hunter’s husband approached them as if looking for a fight.
“Who’s is she?” Dryden said the man asked, of Gleason, as if asking who she “belonged” to.
Gleason acknowledged being in Carpenter’s car, too, but got out after she said she was worried for the safety of her boyfriend.
Rosenblum pointed out if Gleason had stayed in the car it was likely the shooting never would have happened.
Judge Thomas Power is presiding, and at one point met in a side room with Rosenblum and Rossiter, after Rosenblum tried to ask a witness about a previous felony conviction.
Rossiter objected and later prevailed — Power said the conviction was decades old and not relevant — a possible example of how Michigan law differs from Missouri protocols.
Traverse City attorney John Grogan is listed as local council, though was not in the courtroom.
Rosenblum said the defense plans to introduce evidence Thursday. The case is expected to continue through the rest of this week.
