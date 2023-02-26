GREILICKVILLE — A health and wellness-focused resort proposed for a 100-acre site in Elmwood Township is getting pushback from those who live nearby.
The Wellevity LLC project seeks a special land use permit from the Elmwood Township Planning Commission and must ultimately get the nod from the Elmwood Township Board.
The site is zoned rural resort and has been since 1969, when the township zoning ordinance was adopted. It is located immediately adjacent to Timberlee Hills, a wedding and snow tubing venue that was a popular ski destination until the 1970s.
But the two resorts are not comparable, said Elizabeth Kott, who lives just northwest of the proposed resort. Timberlee Hills has limited hours and the couple who owns it, Mike and Kelsey Zaryczny, live in the neighborhood, she said.
“The Wellevity resort is massive,” Kott said. “So it’s sort of like comparing apples and oranges.”
Those who oppose the project say the private roads that would be used for access are narrow and without shoulders, are not lighted and are already in deteriorating condition, something the traffic load would make worse. There is also noise and light pollution to consider.
Kott said her road, Timberlee Drive, is not proposed as an entrance to the resort, but it would still affect her by bringing more people into the area.
“I don’t know why the township was even considering this special use because it’s wrong for so many reasons,” Kott said.
The site is made up of four parcels that equal 100 acres, but the resort itself would use less than 20 acres, said Sarah Clarren, Elmwood Township zoning administrator.
While many have opposed it, their concerns have been about deed restrictions on the private roads that would access the resort, increased traffic, the well and the septic system — issues over which the planning commission has very little purview, Clarren said.
A public hearing during a Dec. 20 special meeting was recessed until another special meeting on Jan. 18. On Tuesday, a third special meeting will give people another chance to weigh in on a limited basis, Clarren said.
Rick Bechtold, chairman of the planning commission, said there are citizens who favor the development, although a larger number are not in favor — or have questions about how the ordinance is being implemented or interpreted.
“During our deliberation ... we do take into account public comments, but our main task is to make sure we are following the ordinance and that we are giving the applicant a fair and balanced review,” Bechtold said.
He said he does not know if a final decision will be made at Tuesday’s meeting, as there are hundreds of pages to go through.
Three Traverse City firms are involved in the project, including Environmental Architects, Gosling Czubak Engineering and planning consultant Northview 22, LLC.
In December, Sarah Keever of Northview 22 presented details of the resort to planning commissioners. The focus of the proposed resort is wellness, which includes recreation, exercise, meditation and nutrition, she told commissioners.
Plans show a lodge with meeting space and rooms, a restaurant, a market, a clubroom, a pavilion and a greenhouse and gardens to grow produce for use in the restaurant.
There would be single-family homes with three or four bedrooms available for rent, as well as smaller cabins, and a spa and wellness facility with an indoor pool, treatment rooms, a café and a meditation dome.
Plans also include a kids’ club for use by guests’ children, as well as walking trails and several smaller pavilions. The resort also would have a septic system to contain all waste generated there.
Kott said she’s not sure the resort will be approved.
“Common sense would say ‘no,’ but who knows?” Kott said. “I think if there hadn’t been a big roar, it definitely would have passed.”
