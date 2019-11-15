SUTTONS BAY — A pilot program that would have offered free bus rides to all Leelanau County seniors was turned down by the county board this week.
Under the program, Leelanau County Senior Services would have entered into a one-year contract with the Bay Area Transit Authority for the free rides at a cost not to exceed $16,500.
It was turned down along party lines, with Republicans Tony Ansorge, Melinda Lautner, Debra Rushton and board chair Will Bunek voting “no.”
Trustees took issue with the fact that bus rides would be free for all seniors over 60, no matter their income. BATA bus fares for seniors range from 75 cents to $1.50.
“To offer free busing for those who can afford their bus fare ... I just can’t support it,” Lautner said.
Trustee Debra Rushton said she likes the idea of free rides, but would rather see the program aimed at seniors who don’t have families to drive them around, are wheelchair-bound or don’t have a car.
“I want to better target seniors in need, not just blanket all seniors,” Rushton said.
Trustee Carolyn Rentenbach was in favor of trying the program to see how it works and assessing it in one year.
Trustee Ty Wessell said the program would be self-selective for those seniors who need it the most.
“Why would somebody ride the bus if they didn’t have to?” Wessell said.
Wessell also questioned whether offering free rides goes against the Senior Services philosophy of basing services on income.
Those who voted against the program said they would support a contract that uses income and asset testing that is in place for other services. A measure to have an amended contract on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was unanimously approved.
The senior population in Leelanau County has been on the rise for several years, with seniors expected to represent 44 percent of the county population by 2022.
Over the years that has put increasing pressure on the Senior Services budget, as many of their services had been free or discounted, regardless of income.
When the agency began running short on money, cuts were made and a voucher program that allowed seniors to purchase restaurant meals, foot care, snow removal and more at discounted prices was mostly eliminated.
The income verification system was put into place, with many seniors declining to go through the process. That dropped the numbers of those using the services by 65 percent, Missias said. There are currently about 120 people who qualify for free or discounted services based on income, she said.
Voters were also asked to increase a property tax from .275 mills to .32 mills. The two-year millage was approved in 2018 and brought in about $880,000 this year. It expires at the end of 2020.
Free busing is meant to combat isolation for seniors, said April Missias, director of senior services. Transportation services are already provided for seniors who need to get to doctor or other medical-related appointments.
They are not provided for social outings, visits to friends or shopping, Missias said.
“I wanted to offer another opportunity for seniors to have more access to transportation,” she said.
Under the program, each person would be issued a card that tracks how often they use the bus.
The program is modeled after the COAST — Commission on Aging Senior Transit — bus program in which the Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging and BATA partnered to offer free rides to seniors two or three days a week. COAST has been in place since 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.