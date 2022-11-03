The Record-Eagle asked all candidates seeking state elected office in this region about the three statewide proposals appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot — how they are voting on each proposal and why.
On Wednesday through Friday, we are publishing the responses from all candidates who replied.
Today, the focus is Proposal 2. A yes vote would amend the state constitution to add the following provisions regarding elections: It would recognize the fundamental right to vote without harassment; require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by Election Day; provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement; provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections; require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots; provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits; require nine days of early in-person voting; allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed; and require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast. A no vote would keep current election procedures.
Here’s how the candidates running for office in the following districts in the region say they will vote on Proposal 2:
Michigan Senate — 37th District
Barbara Conley, D-Northport
I am in favor of Proposal 2. I believe that it should be easy for citizens to vote. Proposal 2 accomplishes this by creating a nine-day early voting period, requiring that military and overseas ballots postmarked by Election Day be counted, enshrining a right to request an absentee ballot, funding both postage and tracking of mailed absentee ballots, as well as drop boxes and allowing local governments to accept charitable contributions that are disclosed and do not come from foreign sources.
It protects the voter and the process by requiring either photo ID or an affidavit when voting in person or applying for absentee ballot, requiring elections audits to be in public, requiring election results to be certified based on votes cast, and prohibiting threatening conduct or laws burdening the right to vote.
Some of these things are already happening in other states, and benefit voters mostly by allowing those who have conflicting obligations to cast their vote.
John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs
I will be voting no on Proposal 2.
This proposal would green-light the potential for fraud and abuse while erasing some critical election safeguards, like voter ID.
The initiative would also allow for an expansion of unverified absentee voting.
To secure our elections, we need to strengthen our election integrity laws, not dilute them.
Michigan Senate — 36th District
Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton — No response
Joel Sheltrown, D-West Branch
I will support it. This proposal will guarantee that veterans’ ballots must be counted if postmarked by Election Day. As a Vietnam combat veteran, that constitutional guarantee is enough for me to support this proposal on its own. If anyone deserves to have their vote counted, it would be those who have served this country honorably.
I like the state funding requirements for drop boxes, for absentee ballot costs in the proposal. Early voting and absentee costs local governments –and their budgets are already strained, so it is good that this proposal guarantees the funding of some voting expenses.
It also presents a lot more work for our clerks and election workers, but it will make it much more difficult for either party to mess with elections by simply passing a new law via a simple majority in the Legislature or an Executive Order by the governor.
Early voting and ballot drop boxes help eliminate long, long lines of voters. Generally, it’s the cities that have that problem. However, whether Proposal 2 passes or not, I will safeguard and preserve the integrity of our elections and our fundamental right to vote without intimidation.
Proposal 2 will help safeguard our elections and help prevent tampering by either political party through a simple majority vote of the Legislature. Keep in mind that 44 states have early voting longer than nine days.
And I believe we can count on our clerks, Democrat or Republican, to continue their excellent work on elections.
Michigan Senate — 32nd District
Jon Bumstead, R-Muskegon — No response
Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon — No response
Michigan House of Representatives —103rd District
Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City
Voting yes. Proposal 2 makes voting easier for Michiganders, including military members serving overseas and, as a granddaughter of two combat veterans and a member of the Grand Traverse/Leelanau Veterans Affairs Administrative Committee, this is very important to me.
Proposal 2 also supports easier voting access for Michigan’s elderly, disabled and rural voters, not to mention working-class folks working multiple jobs, etc.
I am especially excited about the parts of Proposal 2 that would allow nine days of early voting, which is already the case in 23 other U.S. states.
As a public servant, I firmly believe in accountability to the people of Michigan; that accountability comes at the voting booth so we should be doing all we can to remove barriers to Michiganders’ voices being heard on who will lead our state.
Proposal 2 is supported by respected nonpartisan organizations, including League of Women Voters and Voters Not Politicians, and I urge everyone to vote yes.
Courtney Evans, L — No response
Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann
Proposal 2 is one that I cannot support and one that I encourage a no vote on. Here’s why: While I am actually in favor of portions of this proposal, I believe that election reforms are issues best decided in the Legislature, where they can be discussed and debated in public.
Despite what some might think, this is happening right now. Earlier this month, the governor signed into law four bills allowing for early pre-processing of absentee ballots, tightening security and accessibility of drop boxes, removing dead people’s names from the voting rolls, allowing for military members to electronically submit their ballot and more. This is the way it is supposed to work.
We do have real issues that need to be addressed in our election system, but we cannot expect to correct it with a massive ballot initiative. If passed, this language would be written into our constitution, essentially making it untouchable if any issues need to be addressed.
What we need is to have a Legislature and governor working together to fix the real problems that we have – which is something I am committed to doing.
Michigan House —104th District
Cathy Albro, D-Bellaire
Our democracy is meant to work when informed citizens vote. The purpose of Proposal 2 is to make our elections more secure and easier for all to vote.
Many people are not able to go to the polls on Election Day. If passed, Proposal 2 will amend the state constitution to guarantee a more fair and secure process for all to vote.
If Proposal 2 does not pass, it will be up to our Legislature (instead of election officials) to decide how and if our votes are counted, as we’re seeing in other states. This is how the 2020 election deniers see a path to their candidates’ winning – by not counting every vote.
There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud and Proposal 2 will ensure that we have secure measures in place for every citizen, age 18+, to cast a legal vote and have it counted.
I will vote yes on Proposal 2 for our democracy.
John Roth, R-Interlochen — No response
Michigan House — 104th District
Ken Borton, R-Gaylord — No response
Adam Wojdan, D-Frederic
I will be voting yes on Proposal 2, the “Right to Vote Policies” amendment. During the course of the last few elections, voting practices have come into the spotlight with concerns such as voting fraud.
Proposal 2 would make some changes that would allow voting to be more accessible for more people. It would allow people to vote without fear of harassment or intimidation.
It would even allow our military overseas the ability to vote. Proposal 2 would require the public disclosure of any donations from private entities that are used to pay for either elections or audits. The public will be able to see how and where this money is coming from.
This proposal would also allow for nine days of early voting. I agree with this because everyone should have the ability to cast their ballot, and on Election Day people may not be able to make it to their polling location for several reasons. By having this time for early voting, we are giving people a better chance to vote.
