TRAVERSE CITY — Housing shortages in and around Traverse City haven’t let up, and building more of it for people with moderate to low incomes comes with challenges.
That’s part of what Traverse City commissioners heard at their study session Monday from a handful of people involved in the issue. Housing North Executive Director Yarrow Brown started by reminding them of a market study’s findings that Grand Traverse County needs 1,100 more rental units. Of those, 87 percent should rent for $1,000 a month or less.
Meanwhile, real estate prices in the region have grown twice as fast as wages, Brown said. That’s added to the need for a range of housing options locally.
“To move the needle on housing in the community both through public and private options, a diverse amount of housing in the region is what we really need,” she said.
Traverse City Housing Commission Executive Director Tony Lentych told commissioners that while Michigan’s population growth was the second-slowest in the nation between 2010 and 2020, Grand Traverse County’s grew by 9.5 percent, and continued to grow in 2021 while the state lost population.
People wanting to live in the area is great news, but many of them are affluent and squeezing out others in the local housing market, Lentych said. A lack of workers both in the service industry and in education and healthcare is made worse because those employees are struggling to find a place to live.
So too are immigrant families, Lentych said. He pointed to Ukrainians fleeing the country and moving near family who previously settled in the area. And two Afghan families who left after the U.S. military withdrew are living in a housing commission development.
“I think it’s important to think about those families in a way where if we’re going to be welcoming, part of being welcoming is having a place for people to live,” he said.
Lentych talked about two projects the housing commission is pursuing, including one in Garfield Township near Bay Area Transportation Authority’s planned new headquarters and garage on LaFranier Road. It will have around 215 apartments, plus 15 single-family homes through a partnership with Grand Traverse Region Habitat for Humanity.
Those apartments would be for renters making 50 to 80 percent of area median income, or about $15-$22 per hour. It should also have a bus transfer station, day care and cafe on site.
Lentych said the housing commission is also planning new senior apartments on Eighth Street — state documents show 23 units are planned — although the Michigan State Housing Development Authority was pressing the housing commission to add parking.
Woda Cooper Companies is also working on two projects, one on Wellington Street and another on Garfield Avenue, company Senior Vice President Craig Patterson said. The first, Ruth Park, is 80 percent complete and should start leasing in late May or early June.
Lentych said its 58 apartments include nine with Housing Choice Vouchers — a federal program for very low-income renters — and Patterson said more than half are for people making up to 90 percent of area median income.
On Garfield Avenue, Woda Cooper Companies is working on 53 apartments, of which a handful would also have Housing Choice Vouchers, Lentych said.
Known as Annika Place, 34 of the apartments are for renters making 70 to 80 percent area median income, as previously reported.
Patterson said construction is about 5 percent complete but that should be up to 25 within the next month.
There are plenty of challenges in building affordable housing, both Lentych and Patterson said. One is cost — Lentych said it can cost up to $300,000 per unit to meet the standards and requirements attached to affordable housing.
Patterson said using the Low Income Housing Tax Credit comes with lots of oversight requirements, while rising construction and material costs add to the uncertainty. Then, there’s the up-front costs developers have to spend when applying for tax credits, something Woda Cooper Companies had to do three times to secure them for Ruth Park.
There are new opportunities, too, like a change in state law allowing local governments to approve more payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements, Brown said.
Previously, municipalities could only approve these property tax breaks as part of an application for Low Income Housing Tax Credits, according to a release from the city. New state laws allow local governments to approve them in more situations.
Brown said the city is in a good position to benefit from other state law changes aimed at attainable housing, since it’s in a county with an economic development corporation, land bank and brownfield redevelopment authority.
Lentych told commissioners the city has to be deliberate in how it approaches the housing issue. That means having a plan, one with plenty of public input and buy-in and one that looks regionally.
Traverse Connect is offering to foster that regional discussion, with economic development organization CEO Warren Call telling commissioners he wants to add a housing focus to the services it provides to the city.
For $50,000 for another year, Traverse Connect would continue on some of its focuses like helping scout locations for industry and job retention and expansion, Call said.
It would also join in with Housing North and other organizations to advocate for housing policy that benefits the region, Call said. Other areas of focus would include how the city and region could take advantage of tools like attainable housing districts and neighborhood enterprise zones.
Commissioners will vote on a renewed contract with Traverse Connect at their Feb. 21 meeting, documents show.
