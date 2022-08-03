Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.