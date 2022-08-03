and William Perkins
TRAVERSE CITY — By 3 p.m. Tuesday, slightly more than 8 percent of Grand Traverse County registered voters had cast a ballot in Michigan’s primary election, the county clerk’s office reported.
At that point, it was a low turnout, county Clerk Bonnie Scheele said, noting that people may have been waiting to vote on their way home from work — or they may have voted absentee.
Typical turnout in a primary election is between 30 percent and 40 percent, Scheele said.
Results were expected to come in later than usual this time since each township clerk physically brought the vote tallies to the county clerk’s office.
A tally of the results was printed out on a paper tape after ballots were counted, with the tally then placed on a flash drive and sealed in an envelope by a Republican and a Democrat together then brought to the county clerk. The results were then read into a central computer that was not connected to the internet.
Cellular modems in voting machines, that were formerly used to transfer unofficial results to the county clerk, have been removed from voting machines after a recommendation by the Election Security Commission.
The modems had been on a closed system and not connected to an internet server, but the change was made by the Michigan Bureau of Elections as an extra security step after accusations of voter fraud, which were proven to be false, following the 2020 election.
Clerk Michelle Crocker of Leelanau County said precincts had minimal election workers this election, as well as a couple of polling places where workers got sick at the last minute. Otherwise, the primary was quiet, she said.
“It seemed like it was pretty steady most of the day,” Crocker said just after the polls closed. “Nothing out of the ordinary.”
The county sent out 5,200 absentee ballots, with about 4,700 returned.
“That’s about a 90-percent return rate, which I think is pretty good,” Crocker said.
Triston Cole, a Republican candidate for the 37th District State Senate race, said he believed confusion over the Republican candidates eligible for the gubernatorial race seemed to deter many of his potential voters from turning in their absentee ballots early.
“I had multiple doors over the last week that said, you know, we’ve been sitting on an absentee for two or three weeks, we’re going to just take it and we’re going to vote in person,” he said.
Typically, he said, absentee voters tend to turn in their ballots shortly after receiving them.
“That has not happened this year,” he said. “People and voters, and I mean, from all areas of the state, voters have sat on their ballots for an extended period of time, sometimes weeks.”
On the other hand, Barbara Conley, a candidate for the same race on the Democratic ticket, said she found that about half of voters she talked to voted absentee.
“It’s not a scientific survey, just kind of a back-of-the-envelope kind of thing … but, obviously, the people we’ve been talking to lately have been voting in person because it’s Election Day.”
Leelanau Township’s precinct at its fire station saw a reasonably good turnout, Clerk Jessica Alpers said. She said, as of 3:40 p.m., it looked like the majority would be in-person, although the township had received most of the roughly 550 absentee ballots it sent out.
“We’re just hitting 500 probably right now, and they’re coming in all day,” she said.
Aside from a few paper jams, everything was going smoothly, Alpers said. Humidity that can cause issues with the ballot scanners wasn’t much of an issue, and she said she thought that was because the township kept the ballots in the township office vault until Tuesday morning.
Voting by absentee ballot was the way to go for more than one-third of Benzonia Township’s roughly 2,800 registered voters, township Clerk Diana Heller said. She estimated it’s roughly double the rate at which township residents did so prior to 2018, when Michigan voters agreed to amend the state Constitution to allow no-reason absentee voting.
Turnout at the township hall was fairly good, too, Heller said — slower than a general election, but that’s typical for a primary. As of 4:30 p.m., the day had gone smoothly as well.
“People have been really upbeat and glad to come in, they thank us for helping,” she said, later adding there’s typically a cordial attitude among voters on election days.
Outside Suttons Bay Townhip’s polling location at Suttons Bay Middle School, Dave Battle said he finished voting in the primary as he typically does. He voted less than an hour before polls closed so there would be fewer people.
Battle described himself as a moderate who leans Republican who looked to vote for more middle-of-the-road candidates in the primary. He had concerns about election security in 2020, claiming fraud happened for sure but he also said he doubted it swung the election. Either way, he’s glad poll workers asked for his driver’s license when he went to vote.
Battle said he’s wearing a mask more often in public places again now that three people he knows have COVID-19. And from their experience, he didn’t see the recent variants of the virus to be as mild as health officials have said.
“It’s not so mild when you have it,” he said. “Everybody who has it is pretty down and out.”
In Grand Traverse County, 18,079 absentee ballots were sent out. As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, 15,301 had been returned — but those ballots could be dropped off until as late as 8 p.m.
There are 81,634 registered voters in Grand Traverse County.
