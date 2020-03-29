TRAVERSE CITY — Megan Sanchez is a healthcare worker, so she doesn’t have much time to think about politics, she said.
Right now Sanchez, 25, is focused on both her patients and her coworkers staying healthy. She does find herself thinking about how the pandemic could impact voter turnout, though.
She thinks Michigan is lucky that its primary election came on March 10, the same day as the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.
Otherwise, people would’ve been a lot less inclined to come out and vote — who would want to come to the same polling place, touch the same pens and breathe the same air?
Sanchez was hesitant to say what other states with upcoming primaries should do, though.
“That is way above my pay grade,” she said.
She did have some suggestions. States that can do mail-in ballots for everyone, should. And those that can’t should take steps to assure voters.
“Try to show the public they’re sanitizing all of the pens and voting stations when every person comes through,” she said, adding they could also limit how many people can enter each polling place at a time.
It’s important that people do get out and vote, though, because once the pandemic passes, there’s still going to be a country to run, Sanchez said.
She considers herself an independent, so much so that none of the candidates running so far appeal to Sanchez, she said.
“I’m really hoping that after the Democratic primaries are over, that a third-party candidate comes forward,” she said. “I think moderation is good and that too far to one side or the other will not get you anywhere and will not be a successful way to get things done.”
Sanchez tries to vote every time but missed the 2018 state election because she just moved to Traverse City and didn’t register in time, she said. She plans to vote in every election from now on.
The pandemic and ongoing response to it likely won’t change how Sanchez thinks about the upcoming election, she said. She thinks everyone’s trying to do the best they can with the information they have.
“Hindsight will be 20-20 and there will be a lot of feces to be thrown once it’s over, but I think everybody wants what’s best for everybody, for the general public, and the only way to know for sure that you did the right thing will be that it’s over.”
