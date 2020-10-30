TRAVERSE CITY — President Donald Trump picked Traverse City as one of his final campaign stops on the penultimate night of the election.
The Trump campaign announced the Make America Great Again victory rally Friday afternoon. The event will take place at 5 p.m. Monday at Cherry Capitol Airport. All tickets are first come, first serve.
Vice President Mike Pence visited Traverse City in late August, also at Cherry Capitol. More than 200 people attended the rally in the hangar. Hundreds more waited outside.
Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., visits Traverse City on Saturday to rally the region’s Republican base.
Michigan is once again seen as a key battleground state, just as it was in 2016. Trump won Michigan and its 16 electoral votes by a little more than 10,000 votes four years ago.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to visit Flint and Detroit on Saturday along with former President Barack Obama.
