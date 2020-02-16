Initial investigation clears officials
BEULAH — Jail officials have been preliminary cleared after an inmate was found hanging in his cell.
Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said an independent investigation into the incident by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association Mission Team wrapped late Thursday. He’s still waiting on a write-up from the investigation, but said everything looks good.
“Their preliminary investigation is that we did everything by the book,” Schendel said.
The man, 41-year-old Patrick Michael Kuhlman, was pronounced dead at Munson Medical Center on Tuesday, three days after corrections officers in the Benzie County jail found him hanging from a bedsheet during a cell check.
Corrections officers conducted rounds at 8:12 p.m. that evening and confirmed Kuhlman was unharmed and in his cell. They found him hanging during their next check at 8:42 p.m., Schendel said. He was immediately cut down, administered CPR, and taken to Munson in Traverse City.
The Sheriff’s Department conducted an initial investigation, Schendel said, which they handed over to the Michigan Sheriff’s Association soon after. The Association’s Mission Team routinely investigates such incidents, and is comprised of outside personnel led by an administrator from a different Michigan jail.
Their efforts included interviewing the pod’s other inmates and reviewing surveillance footage from Kuhlman’s cell.
Schendel hopes to see a completed investigation report next week.
It’s not jail policy to bring in an outside team, he added.
“I always like to go above and beyond,” Schendel said. “I knew that (we’d done everything by the book) going in, but you always want to have an independent group come in and verify that.”
Schendel said nothing in Kuhlman’s file or intake forms suggested he was a suicide risk.
Upon booking, jail personnel conducted an electronic survey to assess Kuhlman’s mental health. He was kept in an observation cell for his first day behind bars, which is done with every new inmate, Schendel said.
Grand Traverse County deputies arrested the Traverse City man Feb. 4 at his Boon Street home on a probation violation warrant out of Benzie County, according to Capt. Randy Fewless.
He was on probation after a 2016 conviction for illegally carrying a concealed weapon, according to corrections records, and has a history of several other charges in Benzie and Grand Traverse County courts.
Grand Traverse detectives were also investigating Kuhlman after a woman made a report claiming he placed a GPS tracker on her car earlier this year, Fewless said.
A warrant had not yet been authorized in that case.
Kuhlman is the third inmate to die by suicide in a local jail since 2017 — Alan Bradley Halloway, 41, died in Grand Traverse County’s jail in 2017 and Marilyn Lucille Palmer, 36, died in Grand Traverse County’s jail in 2018.
Benzie County’s last inmate suicide occurred in 2009, Schendel said.
