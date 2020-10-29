BELLAIRE — A man accused of killing another and dumping his body in a ditch is one step closer to trial.
Jacob Holford, his attorney and case prosecutors opted to waive a preliminary exam set for Wednesday, court records show. Instead, the case now heads from 86th District to 13th Circuit Court.
Holford, a 29-year-old Elmira resident, was charged Oct. 8 with open murder after Michigan State Police investigators said they linked him to the body of 34-year-old Gary Pickvet Jr., found in a rural ditch in Antrim County’s Star Township.
Under state law, prosecutors can opt not to define a murder charge as first- or second-degree. Open murder is treated as a sort-of combination of first- and second-degree murder, and can be amended to either. The charge also may be left open and given to the case’s jury, which would be tasked with determining the most fitting degree after hearing trial arguments.
Pickvet was reported missing on Oct. 4. Michigan State Police took on the case, starting with interviews of the man’s friends, relatives and acquaintances — a list that included Holford, according to a court complaint.
Holford told investigators he’d gone out for a drive with Pickvet the night before, and that Pickvet seemed paranoid about someone being after him.
He also told them he’d last seen Pickvet as they were driving down a dirt road east of Alba — and that Pickvet had asked him to stop the car before jumping out of the passenger’s seat and running off into nearby woods, according to the complaint.
Troopers learned through statements from other witnesses that Holford carried a handgun day Pickvet went missing, according to the complaint.
A witness interview later accused Holford of shooting Pickvet in the back of the head along the road neaar where his body was later found, according to court records.
An MSP Fugitive Team later arrested Holford in Wexford County.
Holford is being held in the Antrim County jail on a $500,000 cash/surety bond. The next court date in the case has not yet been scheduled.
Antrim County Prosecutor Jim Rossiter and Holford’s court-appointed attorney, Kelli Claxton, did not immediately return calls for comment Wednesday.
