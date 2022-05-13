TRAVERSE CITY — Fourteen seconds is all a flight instructor and their student had to land a plane after its engine died during its final approach.
That’s according to the preliminary fact-finding Federal Aviation Administration investigators just completed for a crash landing that sent the Northwestern Michigan College trainer plane into a backstop at the Civic Center’s athletic fields Tuesday, said college Associate Vice President of Public Relations, Marketing and Communications Diana Fairbanks.
Air traffic controllers cleared the otherwise ordinary flight for landing at Cherry Capital Airport just before 5 p.m. that day, she said. They were returning from Gaylord, having gone to Pellston earlier.
The instructor radioed controllers again after the plane’s engine started slowing down, Fairbanks said. He took control of the single-engine Cessna 172 Skyhawk after seeing the revolutions per minute dip, then the engine started to sputter and choke.
Alex Bloye, NMC’s director of aviation, said the pilot recalled seeing trees and a house, with the only clear stretch being the Civic Center’s fields. Tire marks show the instructor got the plane’s left wheel down, and other marks suggest its tail dragged as he tried to lose speed by angling the plane’s nose upward.
He repeated what witnesses and Fairbanks said before: that the pilot and instructor did an amazing job pointing the craft away from people and toward a stretch to land.
“There’s a collection of seasoned pilots out there for the past couple days and we’re all just in amazement of how they were able to do that, so it was pretty fantastic, actually,” he said.
From there the plane skidded into the backstop, Bloye said — while most of the damage happened on the instructor’s side of the plane, neither were seriously hurt.
The plane’s airbags and restraints worked properly, Fairbanks said. She and the college community thanked air traffic controllers for their prompt response, plus the two witnesses who ran in to help both instructor and student away from the plane.
The college didn’t release their names, as both requested privacy as they take time to recover, Fairbanks said.
Maintenance logs show the made-in-2010 plane was in compliance with FAA standards, Bloye said. Its engine and propeller were inspected last week, and the former was also briefly swapped to move an aircraft. Both original engine and propeller were in the plane on Tuesday.
Both engine and propeller were cleared beforehand, and Fairbanks added there were no incidents during a three-hour flight after they were replaced.
Investigators believe a single mechanical issue is to blame and believes the pilot did everything right, Fairbanks said. The college’s fleet was cleared at 11 a.m. Thursday following a safety stand-down.
The investigation continues, and it could be a year or more before the National Transportation Safety Board reports the findings, she said. It was the college’s first aviation mishap since the late 1970s.
