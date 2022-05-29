TRAVERSE CITY — Scotch pines lining Parsons Road and a stretch of the Oakwood Cemetery fence in Traverse City will be felled to bury a power transmission line.
It’s set to happen soon as Traverse City Light & Power looks to replace a distribution line that transmission organization Midcontinent Independent System Operator flagged as undersized in 2019, said Tony Chartrand, TCL&P system engineer. The size of the wires need to be upgraded, and so would the height of the power poles.
Chartrand said the line currently follows Airport Access Drive, then Eighth Street after running across some backyards between Belmont and Cromwell drives. It runs north-south along Steele Street to Hannah Avenue, then parallels the Great Lakes Central Railroad tracks.
Cherry Capital Airport’s north-south runway is nearby and a pole at the corner of Hannah and Steele already intrudes into airspace, Chartrand said. The 80-foot pole required for the larger lines would be even worse, and extending the line along Eighth Street to Hastings Street would require significant cuttings, both there and in backyards between Belmont and Cromwell.
“So we wanted to make sure that we didn’t harm any of those trees, that’s where we kind of came up with the route to go underground along Parsons there,” he said.
Instead, the utility plans to remove about 238 trees along Parsons, most of which are scotch pines roughly 20 to 30 feet tall, Chartrand said. Plans are to plant arborvitae, a type of cedar that grows low, and shrubs native to Michigan like highbush cranberry and serviceberry.
Routing the line along Parsons’ south bank proved impractical, with underground utilities already there, Chartrand said. Plus, it’s likely Consumers Energy and TCL&P aerial lines already there will have to be buried in the future.
Other buried utilities on the road’s north edge will require a particularly invasive digging process to install conduit and the concrete to encase it, Chartrand said. That’s particularly so because one communications line proved to be only three feet deep or so instead of five — the depth at which it was supposed to be buried.
He told city commissioners as much at a recent study session, where they had a few questions about what he said is a roughly $3 million upgrade to the lines for the major transmission route.
Midcontinent Independent System Operator will pay about $260,000 for the first year, Chartrand said. That amount tapers off but over 30 years the project should pay for itself.
His response to Commissioner Tim Werner’s question about who pays and why left Werner with another: is the airport? Werner said it’s being buried solely because of the airport’s proximity.
Kevin Klein, Cherry Capital Airport’s director, said the airport wasn’t involved in the project. Airport money did help pay for previous TCL&P projects involving conflicts between power lines and avigation space.
But this project is solely a TCL&P one, he reiterated.
The decision to bury lines seems like the right one near airport facilities, Klein said. He added it comes down to good land use.
“So I think they’re making the best choice based on the information they have, and it’s a Light & Power project and as with a city project, if it’s a city project they’d be paying for it,” he said. “If it’s an airport project, they’d be paying for it.”
Chartrand said the replacement trees should serve as a buffer between Oakwood Cemetery, the city’s sprawling resting place for many, and the busy traffic of Parsons.
The utility is exempt from a recently amended ordinance aimed at limiting tree cuttings and requiring some type of mitigation if they are cut, Chartrand said — paying into a city tree fund, for example. But the utility is meeting those mitigation requirements anyway through the replacements, even if it doesn’t have to meet other conditions of the ordinance.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell suggested looking more closely at the species chosen to replace the trees.
He questioned whether arborvitae would do well in such dry conditions and suggested a low-growing species of oak instead.
Other arborvitae TCL&P planted in dryer spots is doing well, including around the utility’s substation on Barlow Street, Chartrand said after the meeting. Plans are to water the new cedars so their root systems take hold.
Michelle Hunt, the city’s parks and recreation superintendent, said the department provided the utility with a list of suitable trees to plant.
She thinks the replacements planned will be a colorful addition, and agreed they could serve as a better screen than the largely bare trunks of the pines already there.
“What they have chosen are low-growing trees and other shrubs that are native and some are (food for) pollinators, so I think they’ve done a nice job to make sure they picked all native Michigan species that will add some aesthetically pleasing views to people that drive by and are in the cemetery,” she said.
