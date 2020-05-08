TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County’s 86th District courtrooms will be closed through the weekend after a potential coronavirus exposure.
The situation was discovered early Friday morning, according to a release. Court workers were asked to work from home and not report to the Hall of Justice, which houses Grand Traverse County’s 86th District Court, probate and family courts, and some offices for the 13th Circuit Court.
The facilities are set to reopen Monday, according to Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg, and as far as she knows, no other buildings on the campus were impacted.
“I’m sure there’ll be lots of cleaning going on this weekend,” Moeggenberg said.
The commotion began when court officials learned an employee’s relative was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Court Administrator Carol Stocking.
The building was shut down to be deep-cleaned as a precaution.
Defense Attorney Paul Jarboe said any arraignments set for Friday will be conducted remotely through the weekend. Those are typically conducted by 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers.
“We still intend to move forward,” Jarboe said.
Stocking said court business was already heavily reduced and hearings mainly done remotely due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order.
Judge Robert Cooney was the only one on the bench Friday, she added, and a few phone calls to adjust things allowed him to complete his docket as scheduled.
“From our standpoint, everything went just fine,” Stocking said. “We were very lucky in this case — it was just a few phone calls and then we were back in business.”
Ringing phones won’t be answered, though, Stocking says, and payments expected Friday now won’t be processed until next week.
She and her colleagues are still answering questions from home via email.
Circuit Court remains largely unaffected, according to Judge Kevin Elsenheimer.
“We work in a different building,” Elsenheimer, who’s been conducting hearings via Zoom amid the pandemic, said Friday. “The only effect, I think, is that we need to work together — I know we’re working toward that.
“This just underscores the need to do that.”
Moeggenberg said the courthouse hasn’t been nearly as busy since mid-March, limiting some risk of community spread.
“I know some people were still showing up if they couldn’t get in touch with someone, but I don’t think there’s much heavy traffic at all,” she said. “We were doing everything remote anyways.”
See COVID-19 updates at www.record-eagle.com.
