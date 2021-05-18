ALBA — A large fire at Kitchen Farms in Antrim County burned overnight and authorities said it was expected the blaze would continue to smolder for at least another day and a half.
Three fire departments of the more than a dozen that responded Monday morning stayed overnight into Tuesday at the burning potato growing site. At least seven of the buildings at the large farm are considered completely destroyed, officials said.
Firefighters from the Star Township, Mancelona and Elmira-Warner fire departments monitored the site overnight to ensure it did not spread. Crews helped clear out some of the farm's seedlings, but much of the buildings' contents are considered a complete loss.
Jeremy Scott, deputy administrator for Antrim County, said the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance will work with state and regional agencies to ensure farm employees receive assistance; the farm is a major employer in the rural area.
Local residents also showed up throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday morning to volunteer food and water services to firefighting crews, Scott said.
Authorities said they reopened U.S. Highway 131 to a single lane of traffic around 8 p.m. Monday and that restriction was expected to be maintained throughout Tuesday.
Additionally, officials said a shelter-in-place order for local residents because of poor visibility and smoke was lifted early Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.