TRAVERSE CITY — Two more pieces of the puzzle must fall into place before Traverse City has a complete set of revamped rules for nonmedical marijuana businesses.
Next, the city could briefly reboot an ad hoc committee to decide those last two pieces: where in the city nonmedical marijuana retailers could locate, and how many the city should allow. The latter is the subject of a lawsuit in which the city prevailed, but would-be applicants are appealing.
City commissioners briefly talked about the latest draft of a scoring rubric to decide which applicant gets the licenses at their recent study session. They largely agreed to discuss reforming the ad hoc committee at a future meeting.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht acknowledged the city is still under a court-ordered injunction not to issue licenses over questions about the previous rubric and a limit that would allow fewer nonmedical retailers than medical.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power ruled in the city’s favor on the limit question, finding a lower limit for nonmedical retailers didn’t violate the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. But he ticked off a number of items on the city’s scoring rubric that plaintiffs argued had nothing to do with selecting the applicant best suited to follow state law, and he agreed.
A new rubric in the meeting packet lacked the offending items — gone are points for density and bike- and walker-friendly setups, for example.
“You know, we can’t prevent the next lawsuit if there’s going to be one, but we’ve done really our level best to address what the injunction addressed, so hopefully that will help us going forward to actually carry out our process,” Trible-Laucht said.
The draft also includes some possible overlay districts where retailers would be allowed across the city. Commissioner Amy Shamroe said those aim to keep them from concentrating in one or two locales, like medical marijuana sellers tended to do.
But where the city would have limits on retailers of nonmedical marijuana, often referred to as adult-use, there’s a placeholder.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell said he wanted to know if the commission could decide on those last two issues a little faster.
Shamroe said the two issues are not as simple as they seem. She figured it would take the ad hoc committee a meeting or two to come up with a recommendation. She thought that a better strategy than discussing it among the entire commission — a debate that could easily stretch into hours, she said.
“We could recommend ‘X’ for these districts for a total of ‘X,’ and you all might tear it apart and totally disagree with it, but at least we’re starting off at a jumping-off point with a little explanation of it, and I think that’s where that could help that conversation,” she said.
Restarting the ad hoc committee, which has met on and off for more than a year, doesn’t mean the city is starting from square one, Shamroe said. The ad hoc did a lot of work, and commissioners agreed it made the most sense for them to keep up the discussion, especially after three of the commission’s seven members’ terms ended in November and a fourth stepped down.
Commissioner Tim Werner, who with Shamroe sits on the ad hoc, said there’s room for a new commissioner to get involved after former member Brian McGillivary’s term ended. Shamroe agreed it could be helpful to get some fresh eyes on the draft regulations.
Mike DiLaura is chief of corporate operations and general counsel for SecureCann, doing business as House of Dank and one of the plaintiffs in the legal challenge against the original regulations the city adopted in late 2019. He said the city’s current marijuana retailers plan to participate in the ad hoc, and make their pitch that the best way to proceed is to allow existing retailers into the nonmedical market, and then allow for some additional stores to come to town.
DiLaura cited a recent city survey showing public support for that idea, one he argued is the most lawful way to go — an appeal of Power’s ruling upholding the previous city limit is likely not going anywhere before the city adopts new rules, he acknowledged.
Either way, DiLaura is glad the city is still prioritizing completing the rules.
“I think there were some concerns that with so much turnover at the city commission level that they may not prioritize it, so I’m glad they still believe that it’s a workable solution and they want to make progress on it,” he said.
