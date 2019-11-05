NORTHPORT — A petition signed by 66 Northport residents asking for the prohibition of both medical and recreational marijuana in the village will be taken up by the Village Council at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the village offices.
The petition outlines an ordinance that, if adopted, would ban medical and recreational marijuana facilities in the village, as well as any signs related to the production, manufacture, sale or display of marijuana accessories. The ordinance also establishes a fine for violation of the ordinance.
The ordinance also backtracks on two ordinances passed by council members at a special meeting held Oct. 17 that allow the village to have marijuana dispensaries. One opts into medical marijuana and passed on a vote of 6-1, with Trustee Mike Stoffel voting “no.” Another that opts into recreational marijuana passed on a vote of 5-2, with Stoffel and Trustee Hugh Cook turning it down.
Northport is the only municipality in Leelanau County that is allowing the cannabis facilities.
According to Leelanau Township resident and attorney Tom Oehmke, who started the petition, the village has until Dec. 3 to adopt the proposal as is, or place it on the August 2020 primary ballot.
A third ordinance that would have had the village opting out of allowing recreational marijuana failed on a vote of 4-3, with Stoffel, Cook and council President Steve Wetherbee voting to opt out.
Village President Steve Wetherbee signed the petition, though he voted to approve ordinances allowing both medical and recreational marijuana.
Wetherbee and Oehmke did not return calls to the Record-Eagle by deadline.
State voters approved Proposal 1, the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, in November 2018. The measure was passed by village voters on a 74 percent margin.
According to state law, a municipality must opt in to medical marijuana to have provisioning centers and must opt out of recreational marijuana if they don’t want the drug sold for recreational use.
The village opted into recreational marijuana so it could have more control over any establishments.
