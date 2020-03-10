TRAVERSE CITY — Those awaiting Traverse City’s recreational marijuana rules have more answers, but will have to wait to get the full picture.
City commissioners on Monday largely agreed to a few limits deliberately left open by a three-person ad hoc committee that hammered out the rules over 10 meetings. They put some other issues to the city’s planning commission and Downtown Development Authority board.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe served on the ad hoc and said it’s easier to start small and expand than vice-versa.
“If we get six up and running and they’re going gangbusters all the time, then we can add to that, but it’s very hard to take away once we get operations up and going,” she said.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary, who chaired the ad hoc, said its members had six as a working number, and they pitched anywhere from two to 10.
Highly Cannaco manager Joe Ferraro said the city should allow 13, the same as its limit on medical marijuana dispensaries. Businesses in tourist towns like Traverse City see wild swings between summer and winter traffic.
“It’ll be very much necessary for every business to take advantage of both medical and recreational sales to be a viable business,” he said.
Other license limits left deliberately blank were the number of excess marijuana growers — these licenses allow growers with up to five licenses to grow up to 2,000 more plants for recreational sales, according to state documents. Commissioners doubted there would be much demand for the huge growing operations these would entail and left the question unanswered for now.
Draft city rules would allow two microbusinesses, which according to state law can grow up to 150 plants, process, package and sell marijuana. Commissioners agreed that’s a good number — McGillivary said they’d only be allowed in industrial-zoned land and consumption isn’t allowed there, so the demand for these licenses could be limited anyway.
Commissioners also worked out consensus on some items on the scoring rubric to competitively award licenses. They agreed there should be a minimum like 60 out of roughly 75 to even be considered.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said license applications would be limited to one per anyone with 10 percent or more ownership in the legal entity behind the business, and one per address. That latter rule differs from the city’s medical marijuana license lottery, which allowed and received multiple applications per address.
City leaders also liked the idea of giving points to those who agreed to voluntarily share real-time surveillance camera feeds with law enforcement.
Jeff O’Brien, city police chief, said Flint has a similar program and he’d be looking for feeds that showed entrances, not interiors, to quickly catch anyone who burgles a recreational marijuana business.
“These businesses have a high propensity to be victims of crime,” he said.
One scoring item gives points to owners who pledge to pay employees at least $15 an hour, but Commissioner Christie Minervini questioned whether it’s hypocritical considering the city doesn’t pay some of its employees that much.
Shamroe said it’s not a requirement, but could help an applicant stand out from the pack — she added those wages will be discussed as the city plans its next budget.
Downtown Development Authority board members will weigh in on whether they want recreational pot stores in their district. Mayor Jim Carruthers pointed out the DDA already rejected medical marijuana dispensaries, but DDA CEO Jean Derenzy pointed out that was only after city commissioners eliminated spacing requirements for them.
McGillivary said he’d like to see both spacing requirements and a cap on how many are allowed in the downtown C-4 district — say, two separated by 1,000 feet.
Planning commissioners will weigh in on other zoning questions, like whether other rules will mirror those for medical marijuana businesses and whether recreational marijuana facilities should be allowed in Hospital districts.
City commissioners also were open to extending the time limit for medical marijuana dispensary licenseholders to open their doors. Marentette said five to six out of 13 should be open by a May 6 deadline after a previous six-month extension.
Benjamin Joffe, an attorney for one of the licenseholders, argued for giving more time based on good-faith efforts to complete construction instead of yanking away permits.
