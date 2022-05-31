TRAVERSE CITY — Cool air sweeping across much of the U.S. and Canada could bring severe weather ahead of a week of nice conditions.
For the Traverse City area, forecasts show a 30 percent chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms, mostly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Sean Christensen, an NWS meteorologist in Gaylord, said the Traverse City area has a marginal chance of severe weather.
High winds are the most likely result, Christensen said. And even then, the odds aren't high: the NWS Storm Prediction Center figures a 5-percent chance of high winds for much of the northern Lower Peninsula as of 4 p.m.
Chances are higher — 15 percent — in a swath that roughly spans the Lake Michigan shoreline between Indiana's lakeshore counties to Little Sable Point near Hart, then stretches northeast to Lansing and the southern edge of Osceola County, NWS Storm Prediction Center maps show. It's part of a much longer line stretching down to Texas, and the strongest chance of high winds is in the Texas Panhandle northeast into Oklahoma.
Isolated severe thunderstorms were possible around Traverse City into the night, Christensen said. There was a small chance of hail along with high winds.
There's a small chance for an isolated tornado in the western and mid-lower peninsula, Christensen said. Forecasts put the chances at 2 percent, with the NWS updating those numbers as conditions develop.
It's a much smaller potential than the 15 percent NWS figured for Gaylord on May 20 before a EF-3 tornado killed two and injured dozens more.
"We're still watching and we're still making sure that everything's going well, because even though ... the parameters were a lot stronger then, there still is a slight potential," he said.
That's for an area roughly from north of Pentwater to Marion, south to Alma and west to Holland, NWS maps show.
Scattered showers stirred up by the cold front could drop up to 0.25 inch of rain, with the amount expected to vary from place to place, Christensen said.
The rest of the week and start of the next is expected to be dry and warm, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s in the Traverse City area, forecasts show. Another chance for rain won't come around until Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.