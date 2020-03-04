ACME — Potential issues with a conservation easement in Acme Township, if not resolved, could impact state and federal funding for its Property Development Rights program.
Township Treasurer Amy Jenema said trustees are waiting to hear back from Jeffrey Jocks, the township’s attorney, about what to do next regarding the possible easement violation.
“Now our attorney is in contact with the state to come forward with further direction,” she said.
At issue is a conservation easement on property owned in part by Kenneth and Janet Engle. A letter from the township and state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to the Engles states the two got $402,900 for signing the 2012 easement, which according to MDARD limits an owner’s ability to develop the property.
Those agreements also forbid any dividing, subdividing, partitioning or creating separate ownership, according to the letter from MDARD. The Engles sold part of the property to Yuba Orchard Company, though, and both the township and MDARD claim that’s not allowed. So the Engles either need to take the property back or transfer the rest of it to Yuba Orchard Company, according to the letter.
That letter went out after Jocks told trustees in December that the township could lose future federal and state funding for its conservation easement program if it doesn’t enforce the agreement, minutes show.
Sending a letter would start the process of enforcing or amending the agreement, he told trustees.
Kenneth Engle in a Dec. 9 letter to the township asked to amend the agreement to drop the wording barring separate ownership while still disallowing subdividing or partitioning the property.
“This amendment will continue the protection of the farmland in the Acme Township Farmland Preservation Zone and not compromise the conservation values or change or permit changes of the use of the Protected Property,” he wrote, adding that the suggested alternatives likely would lead to “insolvency and a protracted legal battle.”
Then Edward Price, an attorney for the Engles, wrote the township and state in February to reject the easement violation claim.
“Please be advised that we reject the conclusions of your letter, and will vigorously defend our clients if legal proceedings are filed,” he wrote.
Price declined to comment Monday.
An attempt to contact Yuba Orchard Company on Monday wasn’t successful.
Jenema said she’s not aware of any deadline for the township and property owners to resolve the issue, but she’s hoping it can happen in a timely manner.
“It’s unfortunate it’s come to this,” she said.
