TRAVERSE CITY — Annual reviews for Traverse City’s manager and attorney were largely positive, and now the two expect to talk about their contracts with the mayor and mayor pro tem.
Commissioners recently met with both city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht and Manager Marty Colburn behind closed doors, as is typical and allowed under state law. Both cited the confidentiality of those discussions, but described the tenor in general terms.
“I think ... overall, everybody is satisfied and happy with how things have been going and the services provided,” Trible-Laucht said.
Colburn said his went well also.
“I think we’re all working hard in the same direction and being proactive on the future of the city and while maintaining the services, investing into our infrastructure,” he said.
It’s an annual process for which the city appoints a facilitator who gathers feedback about both the city attorney and manager, documents show.
Human resources professional Sarah Naperala served in that role this time, Trible-Laucht said. She prepared a report from that feedback, which commissioners and the city manager and attorney discussed during the closed session.
Colburn’s included a broad overview of how the city is looking to tackle long lists of costly water and sewer infrastructure projects, he said. That’s included several public discussions on both the needs and the way the city could get financing from Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy-administered loan funds.
The city is seeking both a $14.75 million drinking water state revolving fund loan, as well as another for up to $27,492,000, more than half of which would go to fixing components at the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, including a few central ones in dire need of replacing, as previously reported.
Trible-Laucht said no issues or concerns of any significance came up during her review.
Colburn said the intent to improve communications continues, not just between himself and commissioners but among city departments, and between the city and public.
Both expect to meet with city Mayor Jim Carruthers and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe to discuss their contracts with the city, and neither have a date set up yet.
Colburn said his contract is a rolling three-year one, to which commissioners typically add a year following a positive review. Trible-Laucht also said her contract with the city is a rolling one.
Messages for Carruthers and Shamroe weren’t returned Thursday.
Trible-Laucht has been city attorney since 2011, and Colburn, city manager since 2015, as previously reported.
