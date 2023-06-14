ELK RAPIDS — Wastewater disposal operations by an Elk Rapids food processor are causing contamination in a nearby wetland and creek that drains into Elk Lake, according to a federal lawsuit.
The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians claims Burnette Foods violated its disposal permits in various ways that break state and federal laws at its spray and drip irrigation disposal fields south of town.
Two other organizations, the Grand Traverse Bay Watershed Initiative — also known as The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay — and Elk-Skegemog Lakes Association, joined the lawsuit filed June 7 in U.S. District Court’s Western Michigan District.
Those irrigation fields are where the food processing company disposes of wastewater south of its plant on U.S. 31, according to the lawsuit. They’re adjacent to a wetland that drains into Spencer Creek, which in turn empties into Elk Lake. The suit accuses the company of contaminating the wetland and creek with runoff from its spray and drip fields.
Nicholas Leonard is an attorney with the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center, which is representing the plaintiffs in the suit. It seeks to address issues that state regulators have sought to correct for some time.
“We know that Burnette (Foods) is starting to take some steps to address these issues that have been quite persistent for some time, and quite frankly our clients want to be included in the conversation about what that solution looks like,” he said.
Messages were left at Burnette Foods Friday and Tuesday, and court dockets showed no attorney had filed an appearance on the company’s behalf as of Tuesday afternoon.
The company lists four locations in Michigan, including its Elk Rapids plant, on its website and lists apple sauce, canned apple, fruit, vegetables and more among its products.
Burnette Foods is accused of violating its discharge permit in several ways, including spraying or dripping too much water onto the irrigation fields and disposing of water there that exceeds permit limits. Among those limits is one on biochemical oxygen demand, a measure of how much oxygen bacteria will consume when breaking down the organic matter in the water.
Disposing of water with a high biochemical oxygen demand by land-applying it can free up otherwise stable elements in the soil like arsenic, as previously reported.
That’s what the lawsuit alleges is happening at Burnette Foods’ spray fields, with arsenic detected in the adjacent wetlands at 17 micrograms per liter, compared to the generic surface water criteria of 10.
The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy found those arsenic levels in July 2021, the same time it found dissolved oxygen levels in Spencer Creek at 1.87 milligrams per liter, well under a standard for warm water creeks that puts the minimum at 4.
That’s according to EGLE reports the plaintiffs cite showing these and other issues, including numerous instances of over-applying wastewater beyond the plant’s permit limits and applying water with sodium and chlorine above permit limits. The complaint also points to three different violation notices issued to the plant starting in 2019.
Photographs accompanying the lawsuit show orange foam in Spencer Creek seen in summer 2020 and 2021, downstream from the wetland next to the spray fields. The suit blames this foam on runoff from the irrigation operations. The complaint mentions the foam along with orange solids, a foul smell and unusually high water levels observed various times in the last five years. It also pointed to past detections of e. coli bacteria in the creek.
If the lawsuit’s allegations are true, it wouldn’t be the first time that land-applying food processing wastewater caused environmental damage, as previously reported. State environmental regulators started cracking down on the practice in the 2000s, and in 2007 Graceland Fruit stopped land-applying untreated waste on fields near its Forrester Road plant southeast of Elberta.
Past irrigation there is blamed for creating a groundwater plume with high levels of iron and manganese, and a history of high arsenic levels.
Leonard agreed that food processing wastewater issues aren’t unheard of.
“I think the unique thing here is that the spray fields are right next to wetlands which drain into the creek, which then flow downstream,” he said. “That was the primary concern is that everything here seems to be flowing towards the wetlands that’s connected to other water bodies.”
The suit asks a judge to declare Burnette Foods in violation of the Clean Water Act and state environmental law, and permanently block the company from making any further violations, along with awarding plaintiffs costs of the suit.
While a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling limited the scope of waters protected under the Clean Water Act, that shouldn’t affect the lawsuit, Leonard said.
