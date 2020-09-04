TRAVERSE CITY — A 73-year-old woman remains in serious condition after police say she stepped into traffic and was struck by a vehicle.
Traverse City Police officers rushed to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Front and Division streets.
Witnesses, including a shaken driver, told officers the woman stepped off the curb into Division Street nowhere near a crosswalk, according to police Capt. Keith Gillis.
“I’m not sure what her thought process was,” Gillis said Friday. “It appeared she stepped in front of the vehicle.”
She was taken to Munson Medical Center, where she remained Friday.
Police were assisted on-scene by an crash investigator, who determined the driver who hit her wasn’t at fault, Gillis said.
The driver was uninjured.
Gillis couldn’t share the make or model of the vehicle that struck the woman, and said a report is still being completed.
He also didn’t know details of the woman’s injuries.
Still, doctors expect her to survive.
“She survived, but it’s going to be a long road,” Gillis said.
The investigation is ongoing.
